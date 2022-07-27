Who is Jessica Fishenfeld? Meet the aerialist from America's Got Talent

Aerialist Jessica Fishenfeld marked her debut on Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) and impressed the judges and audience with her skills. The contestant is a versatile performer, and is also an immensely talented actor, comedian, fitness enthusiast, model, and opera singer.

Jessica Fishenfeld received immense applause from judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum, as well as the live audience and viewers watching the act on television. She is among the many talented contestants who are set to showcase their skills in the competition.

AGT contestant Jessica Fishenfeld is a recognized actor and opera singer

The American soprano is a well-appreciated actor from Great Neck, New York. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from NYU Steinhardt and Manhattan School of Music, and therefore began her career in the city itself. She made her Broadway debut just before the pandemic hit as Brünnhilde in Das Barbecü. She then pursued video production as a means to continue acting and creating during the pandemic.

As a graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, she was chosen in a variety of competitions like the 2015 Ades Vocal Competition. She also performed the role of Zerlina in Kenneth Merrill’s production of Don Giovanni, and participated in many other events.

The artist produced and performed in Grateful: The Songs of John Bucchino, 20th Anniversary Virtual Concert, which was regarded as “one of the slickest, best-produced virtual concerts to come out of the last ten months,” as per Broadway World.

As the world reeled from the pandemic, the AGT contestant, along with her husband Scott Joiner, relocated to Savannah, Georgia, where she appeared as a co-star on Sony Pictures' crime dramedy Panhandle and on various commercials. Jessica also acted as Sophie in Mamma Mia! at The Savannah Theatre, and featured as actor and voiceover artist for Overtone Films' documentary series Unwanted and In the Key of Bach.

The artist made her opera debut at the world premiere of Stonewall at the New York City Opera. She also appeared virtually as a singer during the pandemic at many festivals and events, including the New York Festival of Song, Dallas Opera Network, OmniArts Foundation, Opera Carolina, Center for Contemporary Opera, Teatro Grattacielo, and Savannah VOICE Festival.

The AGT contestant holds accolades as a semi-finalist in the 2021 American Traditions Competition and the 2019 Lotte Lenya Competition. Her debut as a soloist included her stint with The Manhattan Contemporary Chamber Ensemble, and Helena Symphony in Carmina Burana and Bernstein 100!, Hartford Symphony in Celebrate America!, Birdland, and Newport Music Festival, among many others.

Among her most recent world premieres, Jessica has notably starred as Kim in Eric Salzman’s Big Jim & the Small-Time Investors, and Lydia Douce in Victoria Bond’s Sirens. The artist is a passionate supporter of new American opera. As part of the mission, she has created and is the host of web series Alive & Kicking, which promotes work related to the same.

She has released a significant amount of music, including her latest EP The Nothing Lamp and singles like Insta Shutdown and North Star, among many others. Jessica has over 3K followers on Instagram, where she constantly updates her gigs, projects, and many more.

AGT contestants who performed this week, other than Jessica, include Maxence VIRE, Freckled Zelda, Ava Swiss, Bayley Graham, Catwall Acrobats, Duo Mico, and many others. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out which acts will move forward in the competition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far