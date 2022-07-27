Who are AGT contestants RCC Aruba? Circus group stunned judges with their fire act in Episode 9

RCC Aruba stunned the judges and audience with their fire act audition on Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) on this week's episode that aired on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on NBC. The seven-member group showcased their skills and precision in their act, which was well received by viewers back home.

The AGT contestants incorporated dance into their act, which made it even more enjoyable. They were among the many variety acrobatic acts that appeared in the talent competition to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara.

AGT circus group RCC Aruba won bronze at Budapest Circus Festival

The popular group of Aruba acrobats stunned the audience with their audition on AGT. These talented individuals are part of a troupe that performs at Riu Antilles, Riu, Barcelo, and Tamarjin hotels.

While touring Budapest from October to December last year, the acrobatic team decided to participate in the Budapest Circus Festival in January 2022, and they managed to earn the bronze medal in the competition.

The win was a massive accomplishment for the AGT group, considering it was the world's third largest festival, and it was the first time they had performed against top circus artists from Italy, Russia, Hungary, Spain, Ethiopia, Cuba, and Ukraine.

In addition to winning bronze, RCC Aruba also won a special prize. They won the award for being the most admired group by the public and were given the award by a renowned family in the circus community.

Subsequently, the group became popular and began to receive multiple offers from international circus groups to perform. Their first tour as a group is scheduled to start in July 2022 from England, during which they plan to perform for three full months at the Hippodrome Circus.

RCC Aruba is also set to perform and participate at another International Circus Festival in September 2023, after which they plan to resume their tour in Paris, France, with the Cirque d'Hiver Bouglione. This place was inaugurated by Prince Louis-Napoléon, Napoleon III Bonaparte's only child.

The AGT circus group carries Aruba's name with pride and shines wherever they go. The troupe performs creative acts and entertains the audience with stunts never seen before. RCC Aruba is known to take its acts to new heights with every stage, which makes them unique from all other acrobatic acts.

RCC Aruba won the title of "Excellent Performance Act" at the 17th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival with their act, Double Teeterboard, in 2019.

The acrobatic group has over 600 followers on social media, where they constantly upload their practice sessions, acts, and stage performances, among many others.

Other contestants who showcased their skills on this week's episode include Maxence VIRE, Freckled Zelda, Ava Swiss, Bayley Graham, Catwall Acrobats, and Duo Mico, among many others. Viewers will have to tune in to find out which of these acts make through to the judges' cuts to reach the semi-finals.

Season 17 of America's Got Talent has been extremely popular among viewers because of the immense talent that has come up this season. The show has lived up to its name, which has already seen many former contestants become recognized and appreciated worldwide.

Tune in to an all-new episode of AGT next Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET on NBC.

