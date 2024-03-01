Who is Alaia Baldwin's husband? All we know about Andrew Aronow as wife gets arrested on assault charges

Hailey Bieber’s sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow’s surprise arrest has sparked interest in her husband, Andrew Aronow.

The eldest Baldwin sister was arrested recently in Club Elan, Georgia, on February 24, 2024, on charges of simple assault, simple battery, battery, and criminal trespassing, according to the police report. Alaia Baldwin Aronow, who is also a model like her sister Hailey, was charged with assault for throwing a used tampon at a staff member and battery, kicking one bouncer in the genitals, and ripping out the second bouncer’s hair.

Alaia Baldwin's husband Andrew Aronow is a filmmaker, producer, and entrepreneur

The 31-year-old met her now-partner Andrew Aronow in January 2014, introduced by mutual friend Christie Brinkley, the National Lampoon’s Vacation actress, during a vacation to Parrot Cay.

After dating for 3 years, the pair tied the knot in September 2017 with a beautiful ceremony in Blue Hill at Stone Barns, attended by all the Baldwins. Alaia Baldwin and Andrew Aronow welcomed their daughter, Iris Elle, in 2020. Alaia Baldwin announced the birth with a sweet post, stating,

“She is absolutely perfect; we are all happy and healthy.”

While Aronow may be popular for being a Baldwin son-in-law, he is also well established in his own right. He is a Michigan native and attended Wayne State University in Detroit, studying political science and government. The 40-year-old used to work as a legislative correspondent for U.S. Congressman John Dingell.

During his time in Washington, DC, he authored op-eds and collaborated on speeches for Dingell, gaining experience in the political arena. However, he soon shifted his focus to the filmmaking industry and is now a filmmaker, producer, and entrepreneur.

Andrew Aronow is the founder, president, and executive producer of Pocket Ace Productions, a content-producing company. Known for producing original multi-platform digital content, the company has produced a number of web series, commercial projects, and executive produced and produced the documentary film, Fandom.

He also happens to be the founder of a full-service entertainment company, Absolute Zero Entertainment, which was launched a year before he met Alaia. Absolute Zero reportedly deals with creative development, production, financing, marketing, and distribution of cross-platform content and omnichannel experiences.

Andrew Aronow is also very interested in fantasy sports, and it was this interest that drove him into making Fandom, a documentary that explored the fan experience in fantasy football and how it evolved from niche culture to mainstream. He managed to finish the film in less than a year, with a small crew.

The filmmaker also brought NFL players and industry insiders on board through the Fantasy Sports Trade Association. The biggest pull for Fandom, however, has to be the narrator, who is none other than Hollywood icon Christian Slater.

Alaia Baldwin Aronow’s unexpected behavior has pulled the family into controversy. Incidentally, this comes just a few days before her and Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, sparked concern among fans by asking for prayers for Hailey and her husband, pop star Justin Bieber.