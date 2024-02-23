The Spiderwick Chronicles on Roku: Release date, trailer, and more 

Streaming giants Roku have scored big with their purchase of the exclusive US rights to popular kids’ animated series The Spiderwick Chronicles. Created by the likes of Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, the children’s book chronicled the adventures of the Grace siblings, which includes the likes of twins Simon and Jared, along with their older sister Mallory.

Upon moving to The Spiderwick Estate, the three discover a magical world of fairies whose gateway lies in an old box in the Estate’s attic. The series, which already has a global fan base amongst kids, will now be adapted into a series that is set to be released on April 19, 2024. Starring a host of talented young actors including Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell, the series has been created by Aron Eli Coleite and will take inspiration from the original books, of which there are 5.

Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black also wrote a further 3 books on the extended universe which did not feature the major characters, which means that one can expect the upcoming series to largely be based on the 5 original titles. In this article, we look at everything that is there to be revealed about The Spiderwick Chronicles, as of now.

The Spiderwick Chronicles: Everything you need to know

Roku, in addition to revealing the cast, as well as the release date, also recently released the first teaser trailer for the series. Apart from a host of talented stars, the presence of Christian Slater, who has previously been seen in a range of major projects such as Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, El Gringo, Zoolander, Austin Powers, and Star Trek VI.

Slater plays the role of Mulgarath, an ogre who is out to satisfy his hunger for souls. The three siblings of the Grace family end up uniting in a bid to stop him, setting up the stage for a magical journey that is set to include fairies, otherworldly weapons, and good old horror.

Unlike the books that did not stress the horror aspect, the trailer promises a horror-filled journey, showing off Slater in his element. The 54-year-old’s tendency to maintain mystery and his overall personality appears to bind perfectly with the role, albeit of an ogre.

Regardless, the series will also feature the following actors:

Lyon Daniels as Jared Grace

Noah Cottrell as Simon Grace

Joy Bryant as Helen Grace

Mychala Lee as Mallory Grace

Jack Dylan Grazer as Thimbletack

Furthermore, the likes of Momona Tamada and Alyvia Alyn Lind will also be seen in recurring roles in the series. The first 8 episodes of The Spiderwick Chronicles are set to drop on Roku on April 19 and will be available to be streamed starting from 12 AM ET.

Apart from the cast, The Spiderwick Chronicles sees the likes of Aron Eli Coleite and Kat Coiro, joining hands with writers of the original series, Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black take up the mantle of executive producers.

Regardless, there are several other reasons why The Spiderwick Chronicles is hotly anticipated. Roku was able to snag the streaming rights despite Disney+ initially being considered the favorite to do so. Hence, in what is being deemed as a big win for Roku, The Spiderwick Chronicles are set to kickstart fans’ journey into a magical world, filled with fairies, but also a plethora of monsters and other otherworldly beings.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE