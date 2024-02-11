Can you watch Super Bowl 2024 on Roku live TV? Streaming details for Chiefs-49ers

It's time for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs to square off in Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, with another Vince Lombardi Trophy winner to be declared.

The Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium this year, marking the first time the Big Game will be held in the city. Let's see if Roku will broadcast the game live because fans are looking for the best ways to stream it.

Can I watch Super Bowl 2024 on Roku live TV?

Super Bowl 58 will air on CBS on Sunday, but if you own a Roku device, you may watch the live action as well.

Super Bowl viewing alternatives from CBS, Paramount+, DirecTV, FuboTV, YouTubeTV and Hulu plus Live TV will be available on Roku devices. Fans can watch the game on Paramount+ by subscribing to its $6/month package. There's also a free, one-week trial available for the service.

Additionally, CBS is included in FuboTV's basic pro plan, which costs $79.99 per month, to catch the game. A seven-day free trial is also available to new customers.

The YouTubeTV Roku channel offers a complimentary 30-day trial as well. Highlight clips, videos and NFL Zone's Big Game coverage will all be available on Roku.

Football fans will be able to catch the Super Bowl on CBS Sports, Paramount+, FuboTV, Vox+ and DirecTV thanks to Roku's NFL Zone. Additionally, game highlights will be available to fans.

Additionally, Roku subscribers may catch the Super Bowl on The Roku Channel via Paramount+ for the first time.

What time will the Super Bowl kick off?

The Super Bowl in 2020 saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, but the Niners have a chance to avenge that defeat. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his first Super Bowl championship in that 2020 game and also helped them win another trophy last season.

The Chiefs are looking to become the first team since the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005 to win two straight Super Bowls. Since the 2020 loss, the 49ers have not advanced to the Super Bowl and have not taken home the Vince Lombardi Trophy since 1995.

The Chiefs vs. 49ers game, scheduled at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders since 2020. The game begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Because of time zone differences, if you wish to watch live from another part of the world, it could be at an awkward hour. The Super Bowl kickoff times are as follows: 11:30 p.m. in the UK and 0:30 a.m. in Spain on Feb. 12.

The most significant sporting event in the United States will stream live on Paramount+ and be broadcast live on CBS.