Who was Alan Arkin married to? All about his wife and kids as Oscar winner dies aged 89

Alan Arkin died on Thursday, June 29, at the age of 89. He was married to Suzanne Newlander since 1996, and had the knot twice before that to Jeremy Yaffe and Barbara Dana, which ended up in divorce. He had two sons, Adam and Matthew, from his marriage to Jeremy, and another son named Anthony from Barbara.

Arkin's three sons revealed the news of his death in a statement shared with People, where they described him as the best artist and man.

Alan Arkin tied the knot thrice and was the father of three children

Before his death, Alan Arkin was married to Suzanne Newlander, who is an actress. She has appeared in only one short film titled Blood (Thinner Than Water), which was released in 2004, and Arkin was the writer and director of the project.

Suzanne has not appeared in any other film or TV projects after that, and she reportedly pursued a career as a psychotherapist.

Alan was previously married to Barbara Dana from 1964 to 1994. She is also an actress who played minor roles in films like Inspector Clouseau, The Monitors, Fire Sale, and more. His first marriage was to Jeremy Yaffe from 1955 to 1961. She is a former nurse and detailed information on her career is not available.

Alan Arkin was the father of two children from his first marriage, Adam Arkin and Matthew Arkin, who have also pursued their careers as actors.

Adam portrayed Jim Eisenberg in the drama series, A Year in the Life, which aired on NBC. He even appeared as Adam in the comedy-drama series, Northern Exposure. Adam later gained recognition for his performance as Dr. Aaron Shutt in the CBS medical drama series, Chicago Hope.

Matthew first appeared in plays, and then played important roles in film and TV projects like All My Children, Law & Order, and 100 Centre Street. He later wrote a novel, In the Country of the Blind.

Alan had another son named Anthony from his marriage to Suzanne. He is also an actor, and has appeared in various projects like The Americans, Succession, and Madoff.

Alan Arkin made his acting debut on stage, later appearing in films and TV shows

Born on March 26, 1934, Alan Arkin started pursuing acting when he was 10 years old. He then enrolled at Los Angeles State College and Bennington College.

Alan started his acting career during the 60s where he appeared in different plays, including Enter Laughing, Luv, and more. Before that, he also pursued his career as a singer and formed a vocal group called The Tarriers. He later performed with another music group, The Baby Sitters.

Alan made his film debut with Calypso Heat Wave in 1957 and continued to appear in other films like The Monitors, Deadhead Miles, Escape from Sobibor, Eros, Million Dollar Arm, Dumbo, and more. He then started his television career with East Side/West Side in 1964 and portrayed Harry Porschak in seven episodes of the ABC sitcom, Harry.

Alan Arkin was featured in various other TV shows like Chicago Hope, 100 Centre Street, BoJack Horseman, Get Shorty, The Kominsky Method, and others.

