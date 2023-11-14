Who is Alan Foster? Everything about Big Baller Brand’s CEO as he sues Puma and LaMelo Ball

Alan Foster, co-founder of Big Baller Brand, is in the news for suing the NBA's LaMelo Ball and PUMA for $200 million. Foster, who helped launch the brand in 2016 with LaMelo's father, LaVar Ball, alleges he's not fairly paid and his trademark is misused.

Alan Foster claims he's owed for designing LaMelo’s MB1 shoe line and was not properly compensated by MB1 Enterprises, LaMelo's branding company. He was also sued by Lonzo Ball in 2019 for allegedly embezzling $1.5 million. During this time, Big Baller Brand was suspended for ten months, resuming in February 2020.

Recently, Foster has filed a lawsuit against LaMelo Ball, his parents LaVar and Tina Ball, and the renowned sportswear company PUMA, as reported by TMZ Sports. This legal action stems from allegations of copyright infringement related to LaMelo Ball’s signature PUMA line. The collection in question includes a range of products, from footwear to sports apparel, which has been a significant talking point in the industry.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Foster claims involvement in the design and conceptualization of Ball’s signature PUMA line. This controversy has escalated several years after Foster's fallout with the Ball family.

Why Alan Foster sued LaMelo Ball and PUMA: The core of this lawsuit revolves around the MB.01 signature shoes

The lawsuit details an accusation against LaMelo Ball and PUMA for infringing on trademarks Foster alleges to hold, particularly concerning the design and naming of the MB.01 signature shoes.

The lawsuit states,

"He knew that his Big Baller Brand signature shoe was called the 'MB1' and that the name was protected by federal trademark. Yet, despite his knowledge of all of this, LaMelo willfully and deliberately chose to name the signature shoe he created and designed with Puma the 'MB1' in violation of the LaMelo trademarks."

Alan Foster has played a key role in the intersection of sports and business, most prominently through his position as a co-founder of Big Baller Brand. His contributions to the growth and marketing of the Ball family's brand have been significant.

Yet, the path Alan Foster has traveled with the Ball family and Big Baller Brand has been fraught with challenges, including a series of public disagreements and legal battles.

The contention is not just about the design but also the naming of the product, which Foster claims infringes upon trademarks he holds.

Alan Foster is suing PUMA and LaMelo Ball on grounds of copyright infringement. He asserts that both parties knowingly used the trademarked name 'MB1', which he claims is under his intellectual property rights.

This lawsuit follows a series of disputes between Foster and the Ball family, indicating a deep-seated conflict that has now spilled into the legal arena. The legal battle involving Alan Foster, PUMA, and LaMelo Ball is a complex weave of business, sports, and legal issues. At the heart of it lies the controversy over the MB.01 signature shoes, which has stirred significant interest in the industry.

As the case unfolds, enthusiasts and customers are keenly awaiting further developments, including the release date and pricing of the disputed sneakers.

For those interested in purchasing or learning more about these products, keeping an eye on official updates from the involved parties is recommended.