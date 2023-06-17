Who is Alejandra Ramos? Meet The Great American Recipe season 2 host

Season 2 of The Great American Recipe will feature nine contestants showcasing their culinary talents and presenting their cultures through their food. The show will premiere on June 19, 2023, at 9:00 ET on PBS and will be hosted by Alejandra Ramos.

In addition to being a writer, Ramos is a contributor to the TODAY Show as well. Her extensive knowledge of the culinary world will take this season to the next level as it will feature contestants from all over the globe.

PBS introduces Alejandra Ramos as:

“Known for her vibrant, playful culinary point of view, and passion for style both in and out of the kitchen, Alejandra’s ability to inspire in a way that is fun and approachable has made her a favorite with audiences nationwide.”

The Great American Recipe's Alejandra Ramos has hosted numerous television shows over the course of her career

Alejandra Ramos completed her education at George Washington University in Washington, DC, and Apicius International School of Hospitality in Florence, Italy. Taking a step into the television industry required her to put in ample effort. Hearst Magazines was where she began her career as an International Editions Editor. She then worked for Latinas magazine as a food writer and photographer.

Although she lives in New York City with her husband, Eugene, her cooking style reflects her Latina heritage.

Apart from hosting The Great American Recipe season 1, she also appeared on Food Network Kitchen's Food: Fact or Fiction?. Additionally, she has co-hosted the Amazon morning show, Today's Deals Live.

According to PBS, her recipes have been featured in many publications including NBCNews.com, Cosmopolitan, The Kitchen, Real Simple, O Magazine, and Saveur, which demonstrate her extensive knowledge in the field. She was also recognized as a "Rising Latina Food Star" by NBC and the "One to Watch" by Latina Magazine.

In 2021, she was included in HOLA! USA’s Top 100 Latina Powerhouse list. Ramos enjoys reading poetry and gardening as well as cooking delicious meals.

The Great American Recipe season 2: What fans can expect

The Great American Recipe will enter its second season with a more competitive and challenging format. In this season, contestants will have to showcase their best dishes in the time they have available. The goal is not just to impress the judges but to present the best dish while competing against others who possess similar skills.

The president of Objective Media Group America, Jilly Pearce, recently spoke to WITF about what this season will bring to the table and how it will be different.

“In Season 1, we experienced the culinary legacies of home cooks from the Midwest to Mexico. This season, our cooks traveled from all over the country to share their stories and most treasured recipes, from Native American bison short ribs to Hawaiian loco moco to Guyanese chicken curry,” they said.

The contestants of The Great American Recipe season 2 will include Abbe Odenwalder, Brad Mahlo, Khela Brewer, Leanna Pierre, Maria Givens, Salmah Hack, Michael Thomas, Ted Pappa, and Relle Lum. Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry, and Graham Elliot will be the judges this season.

Watch the latest season of The Great American Recipe on PBS on June 19, 2023, from 9:00-10:00 pm ET.

