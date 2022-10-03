Who is Alisa Shah from The Real Love Boat? San Diego native is a landscape designer

San Diego native Alisa Shah is appearing on The Real Love Boat to find her true soulmate. The landscape designer is one of the 12 singles who will join the show with similar intentions. The CBS show will premiere on Wednesday, October 5, at 9:00 PT/ET on the television network.

In the show, Alisa and the other singles will sail “together to travel the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love.” The contestants will get a chance to go on destination dates and will have to face various challenges to test their compatibility and chemistry with their partners.

The indispensable crew members, including the "captain" and "cruise director," who will be selected from among the Princess crew members, will also help in the matchmaking process. They will lend a helping hand as they aid the singles in navigating the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead.

Alisa Shah from The Real Love Boat is a 24-year-old with a Bachelor's degree in Architecture

24-year-old Alisa Shah from San Diego, California, is a landscape designer. She completed her education at Virginia Tech with a Bachelor's degree in Architecture and Sustainability Studies.

She started her career as an architect intern at GTM Architects and FINE LANDSCAPES, LTD. It was after this that she joined Club Pilates as a part-time sales assistant. After working there for more than three years, she joined Virginia Tech Recreational Sports as a part-time fitness instructor.

She later worked as a part-time sales associate at Orangetheory Fitness before joining GroundLevel Landscape Architecture as a landscape designer on a full-time basis.

As per her LinkedIn profile, Alisa is:

“Passionate about lowering that statistic by designing spaces that people want to occupy outdoors to improve their overall well-being and happiness. Also passionate about tackling climate change and other urban issues through sustainable design.”

When not working, Alisa loves to spend time with her friends and family, exploring new places, and is happy to “find some green in the concrete jungle.” Her Instagram account is filled with pictures from her adventures with friends and her college days.

Alisa is now looking forward to being in love and hopes to find her perfect partner on The Real Love Boat.

Episode 1 of The Real Love Boat will see the singles performing in a talent presentation

The first episode of The Real Love Boat, titled We’re expecting you, will air on Wednesday, introducing the singles to viewers of the show. The synopsis of episode 1 reads:

"Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell greet 10 singles aboard the luxurious cruise ship where they begin their romantic journey; the singles try to impress potential partners at a talent show; special guest star Ted Lange."

In episode 1 of the CBS show, hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell will introduce five single women and five single men who are eager to find love aboard the Regal Princess Cruise Ship.

For the first challenge of the season, the singles have to perform well in a talent presentation after making their way around Barcelona to win over their prospective partners. However, their time there will be interrupted when two new men join the ship and the cocktail party.

In the end, during the closing Sail Away Ceremony, the women will select one man who impressed them the most, while the others will "shove off" and be left at port.

Special guest actor Ted Lange, who played the role of beloved Isaac and helped singles find love on the original 1970s scripted series, The Love Boat, will make an appearance on the reality show, The Real Love Boat.

Tune in on Wednesday to watch the new series of The Real Love Boat on CBS.

