Who is Allen Glover? 'Tiger King' star has a history of DUI arrests 

After the success of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, Netflix has finally launched the trailer for the sequel to the hit docu-series, Tiger King 2.

One of the main players in the wild tale was Allen Glover, the man who claims that Joe Exotic approached him as part of a murder-for-hire plot.

Who is Allen Glover on Tiger King?

Allen Glover was not only a handyman at GW Zoo but also a friend of Jeff Lowe, Joe Exotic's business partner.

Allen's track record includes felony convictions, including assault, and has served time in prison for the same.

Although Joe and Allen weren't the closest, Exotic apparently asked him for one favor. While Allen was imprisoned in Lousiana, he got a teardrop tattoo under his eye, which made Joe believe that he had committed murder before.

Allen revealed that he was offered $3,000 by Joe to eliminate Carole Baskin but settled on $5,000. Glover claims his plan was to "take the money and run.”

Allen confessed in court that he had accepted the money to return to his home in South Carolina before driving a few weeks later to Florida to alert Carole about Joe’s plot.

However, Allen never made it to Carole as he was heavily under the influence of alcohol, cocaine, and painkillers.

Allen exposed Exotic by telling the court that Joe paid for a fake Arizona ID, he sent Carole's pictures to him to correctly identify the target and that Joe sold a liliger cub for cash in order to pay him.

Recently, Allen was arrested at the Beaufort County Detention Center in South Carolina for driving with an open container, on a suspended license, and being under the influence while doing so.

Glover was arrested for a non-driving DUI case just 14 months before the incident while in the parking lot of a strip club.

About Tiger King 2

The plot clearly thickens this season with a phone call coming in from Joe Exotic, who is imprisoned for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his competitor, Carole Baskin.

The official synopsis of the Netflix show reads:

With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.

The docu-series returns with familiar cast members, including Tim Stark, Jeff Lowe, Allen Glover, and James Garretson. Exotic will be seen contacting his frenemies from prison to tell them to put their differences aside. Carole Baskin will not be a part of the sequel.

Stream the premiere of Tiger King 2 on Netflix on November 17.

