Who is Allison Fluke-Ekren? Former Kansas teacher accused of leading all-female ISIS battalion 

Kansas resident Allison Fluke-Ekren has been charged with joining an Islamic State terrorist group and for leading an all-female militant group trained in using rifles. The US Attorney in Alexandria announced that she had been charged for providing material to a terrorist organization.

Official statements read that Fluke-Ekren had been taking part in terrorism-related activities since 2014. She had planned and recruited other members to take part in terrorist attacks on US college campuses. Fluke-Ekren was also serving as the leader of ‘Khatiba Nusaybah,’ an ISIS military battalion that trains women in using AK-47 assault rifles, suicide belts, and grenades.

Fluke-Ekren was reportedly detained in Syria and flown to the Eastern District of Virginia by the FBI over the weekend. She could face a maximum of 20 years in prison for providing material to the terrorist group.

More about Allison Fluke-Ekren’s husbands

Legal documents read that Fluke-Ekren moved to Egypt in 2008. She traveled between Egypt and the States over the next three years. However, she has not returned to the States since 2011.

Fluke-Ekren is believed to have moved to Syria in 2012 along with her husband, who was a sniper trainer for ISIS. He was killed in the Syrian city of Tell Abyad in 2016 while carrying out a terrorist attack. Months later, she married a Bangladeshi ISIS member who specialized in building drones that would drop chemical weapons from the air. However, he died in late 2016 or early 2017.

Four months later, Fluke-Ekren went on to marry a leader of defense of Raqqa.

Rob Legare @RobLegare Allison Fluke-Ekren, accused of flying from Kansas to Syria + supporting ISIS, appeared in a VA courtroom today. Prosecutors say her parents + 2 adult children in the US asked that she not contact them. She will be jailed before a Thursday detention hearing and faces 20 years. Allison Fluke-Ekren, accused of flying from Kansas to Syria + supporting ISIS, appeared in a VA courtroom today. Prosecutors say her parents + 2 adult children in the US asked that she not contact them. She will be jailed before a Thursday detention hearing and faces 20 years. https://t.co/vWkDBBmtRv

Fluke-Ekren told the FBI that she was raising a child who was not her own. She is also believed to have gotten pregnant in 2014.

A detention memo filed by First Assistant US Attorney Raj Parekh stated that Allison Fluke-Ekren was training children between the ages of five to six years to hold machine guns in their family homes in Syria.

According to witnesses' statements, Fluke-Ekren believed that attacking a location without large crowds of people would be “a waste of resources.” Her house was believed to hold several weapons, and she was rarely seen without a rifle in hand.

Josh Gerstein @joshgerstein JUST IN: Alleged ISIS batallion leader Allison Fluke-Ekren made 1st court appearance in Alexandria, VA. Was ordered held pending detention hearing Thurs at 2 PM. JUST IN: Alleged ISIS batallion leader Allison Fluke-Ekren made 1st court appearance in Alexandria, VA. Was ordered held pending detention hearing Thurs at 2 PM.

Another legal statement read:

“One witness in particular allegedly observed that the leaders of ISIS and the other members of the military battalion were proud to have an American instructor.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Allison Fluke-Ekren reportedly told a witness that she attempted to trick her family in the States into believing that she had died so that the US Government would not attempt to find her. She also wanted to die a martyr in Syria.

Edited by Shaheen Banu