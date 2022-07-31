 Who is Amber Ruffin? Comedian and talk-show host set to play for charity on Celebrity Family Feud

ABC's Celebrity Family Feud is all set to return for an all-new episode on Sunday night. This week, two new teams will battle it out against each other for a chance to win the cash prize for a charity of their choice. Hosted by Steve Harvey, the two teams taking the center stage this week are Boyz II Men vs comedian Amber Ruffin and family.

Episode 4 of Celebrity Family Feud will also feature a second team that will be battling it out against each other to see who emerges victorious. The two teams that will appear in the second half are Joe Lo Truglio vs. Thomas Lennon.

The official synopsis for Episode 4 of Celebrity Family Feud reads:

"Vocal harmony group Boyz II Men, comic/talk show host Amber Ruffin, and actor/comics Joe Lo Truglio and Thomas Lennon compete for charity."

Amber Ruffin and her family will be playing for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which is the charity of their choice. Joining Amber will be her sisters Angela “Angie” Khabeb and Lacey Lamar, along with her niece Imani Lamar and brother James Ruffin.

With little time left for the episode to air, here's all you need to know about comedian Amber Ruffin, who will be appearing on Celebrity Family Feud.

The Celebrity Family Feud contestant has her own show on Peacock

The comedian, who is set to appear on Celebrity Family Feud hosted by Steve Harvey executive produces and stars in her very own show titled The Amber Ruffin Show. The series premiered in September 2020 and airs on Peacock. Her show is refreshingly different from regular late night shows since the focus is not on guests but on topical sketches instead.

Apart from that, Amber also continues to hold her spot as a writer and performer on Seth Meyers' late night talk show, titled Late Night with Seth Meyers, since the show began in 2014. The Celebrity Family Feud contestant also holds the spot as the first woman to write for a late night talk show.

Amber Ruffin has written and performed for various shows:

Apart from her involvement in Seth Meyers' show, Amber has also played a part as a writer and performer in various other shows that include Drunk History, Key and Peele, King of Kong: A Musical Parody, and Stevie TV. The comedian's play, King Kong: A Musical Parody, also won Best Overall Musical in 2014 at the New York International Fringe Festival.

That's not all. Amber also wrote and performed for shows like Second City Denver and Second City Chicago Mainstage. According to All American Speakers, the comedian also did two tours for Boom Chicago in Amsterdam. She is also the co-writer for the forthcoming Some Like It Hot Broadway musical.

Amber has written a book with her sister Lacey:

In January 2021, Amber co-authored a book with her sister Lacey titled You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories About Racism. It was placed as one of the New York Times Best Sellers. Most recently, Amber revealed that her new book titled The World Record Book of Racist Stories will be released in November 2022.

Amber has also been nominated for a number of awards. In 2017, she was nominated for a Writers Guild of America award under the category 'Comedy/Variety (Including Talk) Series'. In 2021 she was nominated for the Comedy/Variety Sketch series.

Celebrity Family Feud airs every Monday night only on ABC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

