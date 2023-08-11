Who among the celebrities has helped people affected by the Maui wildfire? Details explored as deadliest fire in the US continues

The wildfires in Maui have affected the lives of hundreds of Hawaiian citizens. On Thursday, August 10, Maui County confirmed the deaths of 55 people in the sudden fires that occurred in Lahaina. Celebrities like Jason Momoa, Floyd Mayweather, and Olivia Wilde have come forward at this hour of need to help those affected. According to NBC News, more than 11,000 people have been evacuated since news of the "severe drought" in the county made the rounds on August 8, 2023.

On the same day, 14 people fled to the ocean to escape the smoke and blaze from the northeast portion of the island; they were rescued by the Coast Guard a day later. One citizen told NBC,

"We have the worst disaster I have ever seen. All Lahaina is burnt to a crisp, and it's like an apocalypse."

Celebrities who donated and raised awareness for the Maui wildfire

The Maui wildfire first started when Hurricane Dora shifted through Hawaii. The category 4 storm raised winds that started the wildfire on Tuesday, as per the Miami Herald.

The death toll of 55 people comes from the officials who found bodies outside the wreckage. The Washington Post reported that the actual number may rise exponentially when they investigate the interiors of homes, as County Mayor Richard T. Bissen Jr. told media outlets.

Jason Momoa was among the first famous people to talk about the destruction of the historic town of Lahaina. Momoa is originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, so this hit him home.

The Aquaman actor wrote in an Instagram post,

"We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires."

His team also added a place for people to help donate and make a positive impact on the plight of Hawaiians, saying,

"Āina Momona is standing up this fundraiser to support our Maui community. All the funds raised will be given to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund to support disaster relief on Maui."

On August 10, 2023, actress and director Olivia Wilde also shared fund links to her Instagram Stories for donations related to the wildfires. She also added a personal anecdote expressing her familiarity with the place, saying,

"Maui has always saved me, scraped me off the floor when I've been down. I love her. Thinking of the destruction and the lives lost is really breaking my heart."

The retired professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. also rose to the occasion, personally financing the flights of 38 families from the affected areas to Honolulu. The world champion also collaborated with H&M to provide families with clothing items after their houses were affected by the fires, according to TMZ.

Other celebrities like Scheana Shay, Carlos, and Alexa PenaVega also talked about the disaster, hoping to encourage citizen donations and raise awareness.

President Biden and Hawaii Governor Green are sharing details about the wildfires and are in continuous contact with each other to assess the situation carefully as it unfolds. According to CNN, the White House gave a statement this Thursday, August 11, which read,

"The Governor provided the President with a firsthand update and assessment of Hawaii’s latest needs, and thanked the President for the support of FEMA and other federal agencies."

Officials say the damage is on a very large scale and will continue to affect the citizens of Lahaina for years to come. The repair and rebuilding costs may reach billions of dollars, as per The Washington Post.