Who is Andrew Beyer? Josh Flagg debuts new boyfriend following split from husband, Bobby Boyd 

Josh Flagg recently went public with his new boyfriend Andrew Beyer following his split from Bobby Boyd. The television personality revealed his relationship with Beyer on an Instagram story where they can be seen kissing each other at a restaurant.

Flagg and Boyd separated in March 2022 and the former said in an interview that they split a few months prior to the official announcement on Instagram. He confirmed that he was in another relationship and said,

“After Bobby and I split, I did start to see somebody. I was not looking to date anybody because I was married. We never went on a date until after Bobby and I left our marriage.”

Although they have separated, Flagg and Boyd continue to be on good terms. Boyd also wrote on Instagram,

“This may be the end of our romantic relationship, but I’ll always consider him part of my family. Joshua, I love you and wish you nothing but love and absolute happiness.”

In brief, about Josh Flagg’s new boyfriend

Josh Flagg has been trending on the internet since going public with his new boyfriend Andrew Beyer. The pair have known each other for five years. They started out as friends and eventually began dating. According to Flagg,

“It was mutual. We were friends for a while. It just happened organically. I like him very much, and he’s a very nice guy.”

Like Flagg, Beyer is also a real estate agent and works at the Aaron Kirman Group, a brokerage in Los Angeles. He attended USC and is a good friend of social media influencer, Olivia Jade. Further details about Andrew’s family and career are yet to be revealed.

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd's relationship timeline

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd got married in 2017 (Image via Patrick McMullan/Getty Images)

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot the following year at the Beverly Hills Hotel. However, they announced their split in March 2022 with Flagg confirming the news through Instagram,

“Bobby and I are divorcing. This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline. This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion. It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves.”

Flagg said that he cares a lot for Boyd and has only love and respect for Bobby. He ended by thanking everyone.

Bobby responded by saying that he will always be grateful for his relationship with Josh. He mentioned that he and Josh spent a few months trying to find a solution and said,

“We wanted this to be private between us and not involve most of our friends and family. If there is one thing I can say about both of us, it’s that we both gave everything we absolutely could to make this work.”

Also known as Joshua Daniel Flagg, he is a real estate agent, television personality, author, and contributor to many real estate publications and news outlets.

