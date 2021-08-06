Who is Andrew Dice Clay's wife? All about his three marriages, as he is diagnosed with Bell's Palsy

American actor-comedian Andrew Dice Clay has been diagnosed with Bell's Palsy. The condition causes weakness in facial muscles and paralyzes one side of the face. The actor was reportedly diagnosed a few weeks ago.

According to TMZ, Andrew Dice Clay woke up with a side of his face drooping and sought immediate medical help. The comedian reportedly did not experience any other symptoms. He is currently undergoing treatment for the condition.

Doctors have reportedly mentioned that the illness is not permanent, and Clay is likely to get better in a few weeks. The 63-old-year has decided to go through with the upcoming shows regardless of his physical condition.

Andrew Dice Clay has already made his facial weakness and slurred speech a part of his comedy act while performing at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in New Jersey this week. However, the entertainer reportedly stunned the audience after revealing his condition mid-performance.

He also took to Instagram to talk about the show and wrote:

“It Don’t Matter… Palsy Face Or Not!!! Untouchable… Loving Boutique Tour.”

Andrew Dice Clay is a well-known American stand-up comedian, actor, and musician. He rose to fame in the late 1980s and gained immense popularity as “The Diceman.” He was the first stand-up comedian to have two consecutive sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden.

Clay also appeared in several prominent films and TV shows, including The Adventures of Ford Forlane, Wacko, Blue Jasmine, Entourage, and A Star Is Born, among many others. His own TV show, Dice, was also popular among the masses.

Despite his worldwide recognition, Andrew Dice Clay found himself in several controversies due to the nature of his jokes. Many critics allegedly criticized several of his jokes for being misogynistic.

On the personal front, the comedian has been married three times. He recently went public with his new girlfriend for the first time since his last divorce in 2014.

A look into Andrew Dice Clay’s family and relationships

Andrew Dice Clay with his third wife, Valerie Vasquez (image via Getty Images)

Andrew Dice Clay was born Andrew Clay Silverstein to parents Fred and Jacqueline Silverstein on September 29, 1957. He grew up with his sister, Natalie Michael, in the Sheepshead Bay neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The Blue Jasmine star married Kathleen Swanson in 1984, after dating for nearly four years. However, the couple divorced in 1986, just two years after their marriage.

Shortly after parting ways with Swanson, the comedian started dating Kathleen “Trini” Monica. The couple tied the knot in 1992 only to file for divorce after ten years of marriage. The couple officially separated in 2002.

Andrew Dice Clay with fellow comedian and rumored girlfriend, Eleanor Kerrigan (image via Getty Images)

Andrew Dice Clay married for the third time in 2010. He tied the knot with Valerie Vasquez. Unfortunately, the couple divorced in 2014, after four years of being together.

Meanwhile, Clay was reportedly in a relationship with comedian Eleanor Kerrigan for eight long years. The duo even got engaged only to go their separate ways later. Clay has also been linked to Terri Garber, Victoria Jackson, and Sandy Shore.

The comedian has recently found love once again. Although the name of his new girlfriend remains undisclosed, she is known for her frequent appearances on Andrew Dice Clay’s Instagram account.

The Pretty in Pink actor shares two sons, Maxwell Lee and Dillon Scott, with his second wife. His elder son is also a stand-up comedian and often tours with his father. Clay currently resides in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles.

Also Read: Who is Josh Blue? All about the comedian with cerebral palsy who left AGT judges in splits with his rib-tickling performance

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen