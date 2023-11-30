Who is Andrew Form? Age, filmography, and more about Alexandra Daddario's husband

Popular actress Alexandra Daddario is famous for her roles in movies such as The White Lotus, Baywatch, and Percy Jackson. In June 2022, the 37-year-old ended up marrying noted film producer and actor Andrew Form, who is known for his work on movies such as Friday the 13th, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and The Purge.

The two met each other in New York back in 2020, in what they both described as a chance encounter. They started dating during the COVID lockdown and have since only grown closer, eventually tying the knot in New Orleans.

As per PEOPLE, Daddario, Andrew Form, and his two children, Rowan and Julian, were recently seen at the Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium.

Who is Andrew Form? Everything to know about Alexandra Daddario's husband

Form made his debut in the 1995 movie, The Making of "Crimson Tide,” and has since moved to producing. He has worked on projects such as Black Sails (2014–2017) and Jack Ryan and has recently been involved in the promotion of the upcoming movie, A Quiet Place: Day One.

Born in New York, Form has also worked in movies such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and was involved in the Amazon Prime series, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. Form was previously married to actress Jordana Brewster, with whom he shares his two sons, Rowan and Julian.

The two ended up separating in 2020.

Now 54 years old, Form has had a long and remarkably successful career, both as an actor and a film producer and has worked with a plethora of successful films and TV series.

Form and Daddario have generally kept their relationship private and only revealed that they were together in May 2021. They were first seen at a major public event at the premiere of The White Lotus. The two revealed on Instagram that they had planned the moment for quite a few weeks and ended up moving together in September 2021.

The couple reportedly bought a $7.3 million mansion in Hancock Park in Los Angeles in September 2021 and are known to be living together since.

They announced their engagement in December 2021 on Instagram and tied the knot in a small ceremony after just six months, in June 2022. Form's two sons served as the groomsmen for the occasion.