Who is Andrew Fuller? Is It Cake? winner's first sculpture cake was a suitcase

Netflix’s debut show Is It Cake? that premiered on March 18 has a winner- Andrew Fuller. The final episode of the show featured his suitcase cake, which was hard to guess as per celebrity guests Loni Love, Karamo Brown, and Bobby Moynihan.

Is It Cake? is inspired by a viral TikTok trend in which users were deceived by seeing an object that was a cake in real life. In the show, similarly, nine highly skilled cake artist contestants put their baking skills to the test. They created cakes that looked like everyday objects. The cake that would be the most realistic and thus hardest to guess to be a cake, by the judges, was be announced as the ultimate winner of $50,000

Archeology seems interesting to Andrew Fuller

Fans will be surprised to learn that the Des Moines native, who is primarily a passionate cake artist, also finds immense interest in archeology.

He was fascinated to know about Irish bog bodies that remained preserved for thousands of years.

Sculptures are also one of the few things Andre Fuller is highly enthusiastic about. He often visits many sculpture parks to find stories and beauty together.

Fuller is also a huge animal lover. Last September, he shared the demise of his little pig, Mr. Horton, who was his favorite company.

He also has a bunch of sphinx cats whose pictures he frequently posts on his Instagram. He also has a pet cockroach named Barbara.

Moreover, the cake artist loves to clean his copper utensils and supports a Strange CVLT, a company that creates funky shoes.

Before Andrew Fuller had applied to many places but never heard back

The winning cake artist Andrew Fuller has been passionate about baking since a very long time. In his interview with We Are Lowa, he revealed that whenever he is bored at home, he tends to emulate any object he sees in his house by making a cake resembling it.

The Des Moines native said that he was continuously “pinching himself” on knowing that he would be part of Is It Cake? He also revealed that he had previously applied to many places but never heard back. But when he heard about the concept of Is It Cake? he thought the show would be a perfect fit.

About being a being a caker artist, he said:

"I'm the weirdo, people know that like, they get weird from me from the jump. But then you also have to be talented. You're this cake artist, you know that you have to do something different."

After having won the show, Andrew Fuller is currently planning to open a brick and mortar shop SW 9th Street at the end of spring.

