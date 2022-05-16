Who is Angelyne and what is her real name? All about LA icon ahead of Emmy Rossum's Peacock miniseries

Emmy Rossum's Angelyne, a new Peacock limited series that premieres on May 19, 2022, is centered around a Hollywood Reporter piece that first disclosed personal facts about Angelyne's life and identity.

Emmy Rossum @emmyrossum #angelyne @peacockTV Been waiting to share this with you for four and a half years….. May 19 can’t come fast enough Been waiting to share this with you for four and a half years….. May 19 can’t come fast enough 💕 #angelyne @peacockTV https://t.co/cE3DMUFsff

As Gary Baum reported in The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, the series will finally shed some light on the blonde beauty known as LA's Billboard Queen. Hers is a tale of popularity, resilience, a pink Corvette, the glamorous Hollywood life, and, most significantly, her mysterious identity.

Who is Angelyne, and what is her real name?

The 71-year-old star managed to keep her actual identity hidden until a 2017 Hollywood Reporter article by Gary Baum exposed several parts of it.

The star had many mysteries circling her personal life: she was born Renee Goldberg in Poland on October 2, 1950, to Holocaust survivors imprisoned in the Skarysko-Kamthe Sanna concentration camps.

The billboard star's parents subsequently relocated to Los Angeles, settling in the Fairfax District, where she was brought up as a normal kid. Her father, who remarried another survivor, emigrated to the San Fernando Valley after her mother's death.

Emmy Rossum @emmyrossum

May 19

I could not be more honored and excited to share the limited series ANGELYNEMay 19 @peacockTV I could not be more honored and excited to share the limited series #angelyne with you! ANGELYNEMay 19 @peacockTV 💕 I could not be more honored and excited to share the limited series #angelyne with you! 💕 https://t.co/j4XZyvnc8w

Angelyne and Hugo Maisnik, a wealthy adhesive-free-tape entrepreneur, came up with displaying her picture on billboards all around Los Angeles. In February of 1984, her first billboard was issued, and at one point in time, she had 200 billboards up at the same time.

More about Peacock's upcoming miniseries

The limited series will reveal facts about the star's rise to fame and her methods of marketing her image.

The stellar cast of Peacock's upcoming limited series consists of Emmy Rossum as the lead, Alex Karpovsky as Jeff Glasner, Lukas Gage as Max Allen, Hamish Linklater as Rick Krauss, Charlie Rowe as Freddy Messina, Michael Angarano as Danny, Tonatiuh as Andre Casiano, and Martin Freeman as Maurice Wallach.

The Golden Globes-nominated star/executive-producer, Rossum, spoke on the upcoming miniseries and the icon's life:

"As a society broadening our understanding of identity, this story plays with large questions. Are we defined by the historical facts of our life? Or can we define ourselves? To self-actualize, to embrace whoever we are on the inside and live whatever truth feels most accurate. When everyone’s experience of reality and truth is personal, can there ever be one true story?"

She added,

"I’ve spent the better part of four years thinking, living and breathing this project. I love Angelyne. She’s as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with an ‘80s punk Barbie doll, and a dose of new age spirituality. She’s a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living-breathing piece of art. Here is a little taste of the show. I hope you fall in love with her magic."

Angelyne will premiere on Thursday, May 19, 2022, and can be streamed on Peacock.

