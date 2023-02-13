Who is April Clayton? Meet the Next Level Chef 2023 contestant

Next Level Chef is back with a new season and new culinary challenges. The second season of the show will premiere on Sunday, February 12, on Fox at 10:30 pm ET. Just like the previous season, in the new installment, chefs will have to perform under their given mentors and try to impress them with their dishes.

This season’s judges/mentors are Richard Blais, Nyesha Arrington, and Gordon Ramsay.

39-year-old home cook April Clayton is one of the 18 chefs competing to win the $250,000 grand prize and an internship with the mentors. She is originally from Henderson, Tennessee, and currently lives in Muscle Shoals. Clayton is part of team Nyesha Arrington and owns Southern Skillet Catering business.

Next Level Chef contestant April Clayton's culinary journey began with a lasagna

While not much is known about April Clayton's personal life, the chef has spoken openly about her catering business.

The website for Southern Skillet Catering says that as a child, April loved to help her grandmother in the kitchen and began to see more of the latter in herself as she grew up and had her own kids.

As per Times Daily, in 2016, she sent a lasagna for Teacher Appreciation Day at her children’s school. The lasagna ended up becoming a huge hit, prompting a few other teachers to offer to pay her for the same if she could have them delivered.

This inspired April to go to the culinary center in Florence and start a kitchen service from her own home. Soon enough, she decided to sign up for a catering assignment for a bridal show and rented out a 900 square foot building on Second Street.

April’s husband also quit his own job to help manage Southern Skillet Catering. As of 2022, Clayton has served in more than 200 weddings. According to a news report, she loves to serve clients who “started as take-home meal customers.”

The chef also confessed that she had a lot of “trials and hardships” while building her business.

About Next Level Chef season 2

Next Level Chef will be judged by mentors Richard Blais, Nyesha Arrington, and Gordon Ramsay, who will lead six chefs each in an effort to bring out the best in them.

In each episode, the chefs will have to perform in 3 revolving kitchens with different circumstances and different challenges, all while trying to prepare "next level dishes." The winner of the culinary competition will win a grand prize of $250,000 and a one-year-long mentorship with the judges.

Fox's description of Next Level Chef reads:

"Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen.

It also reads:

"Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!"

Next Level Chef will air every Thursday on Fox at 8 pm ET. The season will premiere on Sunday, February 12, at 10:30 pm ET.

