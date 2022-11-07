Who is Aurora Culpo from The Culpo Sisters? Reality TV star filed for divorce from Survivor alum Michael Bortone in April

The Culpo Sisters is set to premiere on November 7 and will feature three sisters and the intricacies of their lives in Los Angeles. The show revolves around former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and her two sisters, Aurora and Sophia. Aside from them, the show will include appearances by family and friends.

Aurora is the eldest of the lot and plays the role of the mother in the group, while Sophia plays the peacemaker. The sisters are extremely close but often lock horns, as siblings often do.

TLC’s press release reads:

"Jaw-dropping is one way to describe the Culpo sisters – you never know what they’re going to wear…or say! THE CULPO SISTERS follows Aurora, Olivia and Sophia Culpo as they navigate their lives, loves, family and careers together in Los Angeles."

It continues:

"What are their careers? Don’t ask their parents Susan and Peter - they wouldn't be able to tell you! For the first time, the three sisters are opening up their homes and hearts in an intimate, no-holds barred and playfully entertaining way."

Meet the mother of the group, Aurora Culpo, ahead of The Culpo Sisters’ premiere

Aurora is the eldest of five siblings and refers to herself as "bossy as trade." The Culpo Sisters grew up in Rhode Island in a tightly-knit Italian family with great influences of music growing up. The 33-year-old spent many years in the field of behavior analysis and special education.

Her bio states:

"I’m a little bossy by nature. Oldest sisters unite!"

The Culpo Sisters star was previously married to Survivor alum Michael Bortone. The two were together for three years until Aurora filed for divorce in April 2022. The celebrity couple has two children together, Remi and Solei, and during the divorce, the influencer and reality star asked the court to grant them joint custody of the children.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the show uploaded by E! News, Aurora opened up to her sisters about her relationship with Michael. She said:

"We are struggling with what marriage means I guess."

She added that apparently both Michael and she have different ideas about marriage, and she also added that an account had reached out to her on Instagram, warning her of her former husband’s infidelity. When she confronted him about it, he eventually admitted to being unfaithful to her and to it being more than a one-off incident.

When things were going well for the couple, the reality star revealed to her siblings that she had agreed with him to let him hook up with a total stranger once a year. Her sisters asked if she was allowed to do the same, and she said no, shocking her siblings.

In Olivia’s and Sophia’s confessional, the younger sister said:

"What is happening? I don’t even know what to think. So many questions are running through my head."

The Culpo Sisters will premiere on Monday, November 7, at 9 pm ET and will uncover more details of the sisters’ love lives and more.

