"Gilbert is a fraud!": Who do you Believe? fans don't believe anything Gilbert Bell has to say

Who do you Believe? aired its second episode tonight on ABC, and fans had a lot to say. The episode, Protector vs Predator, featured Nichelle Nichols' son Kyle Johnson and her manager Gilbert Bell accusing each other of trying to hurt Nichols.

Fans didn't believe Gilbert's words despite him presenting a letter written by the former actress reducing Kyle's share in the will and a video recording of him asking Nichelle to move quickly out of her manager's home. Even the court sided with Kyle Johnson resuming his conservatorship status in 2020.

ABC's Who do you Believe? is a one-of-its-kind criminal reality show that gives the accuser and the accused a chance to narrate the crime incident from their point of view. At the episode's end, the audience acts as judges and gives the verdict to the parties as guilty or not.

Who do you Believe? fans don't believe Gilbert Bell

Nichelle Nichols' conservatorship battle was very intense, but Kyle Johnson finally won the right to care for his mother in 2020. Her manager, Gilbert Bell, had been staying in her guest house for nine years when he was asked to move out, and fans believed he did not want to let go of the woman he had been taken advantage of for so many years.

It was later proved that he had transferred ownership of the house to himself, made her run away from rehab, and used her credit cards more than 200 times.

Fans accused him of taking advantage of an old lady who had dementia.

LEEFONTAINE @LEEFONTAINE404 That doesn't sound right. He signed the house over to himself and "said" that he would sign the house back over to her? #WhoDoYouBelieve That doesn't sound right. He signed the house over to himself and "said" that he would sign the house back over to her?#WhoDoYouBelieve https://t.co/RQQtRihtKe

TJ @TJ90365291 Gilbert must be Karen's daddy, have they no morals!? 🙄 #WhoDoYouBelieve Gilbert must be Karen's daddy, have they no morals!? 🙄#WhoDoYouBelieve

Stella @stella_zappa Gilbert is the liar! Kyle was taking away his meal ticket. He took advantage of a woman with dementia. It goes to show how TW and SM can take a snap video and make false assumptions. #WhoDoYouBelieve Gilbert is the liar! Kyle was taking away his meal ticket. He took advantage of a woman with dementia. It goes to show how TW and SM can take a snap video and make false assumptions. #WhoDoYouBelieve

OneOfAKind @mstenacious1 Nichelle didn’t even know who Gilbert was for real #WhoDoYouBelieve Nichelle didn’t even know who Gilbert was for real #WhoDoYouBelieve

LEEFONTAINE @LEEFONTAINE404 Why was Gilbert still in the guest house? #WhoDoYouBelieve Why was Gilbert still in the guest house? #WhoDoYouBelieve

OneOfAKind @mstenacious1 Nah Gilbert wanted that money idc idc #WhoDoYouBelieve Nah Gilbert wanted that money idc idc #WhoDoYouBelieve

Janette Adams @pansflorawood WHY WOULD A WOMAN OF Nichelle Nichols CALIBER BE IN A PLACE OF WASTE AND URINE IN THE FIRST PLACE!? Why wouldn't this ex manager #GilbertBell 10yrs make sure she went to Cedars-Sinai or somewhere similar? Why would he place her in a place like that to begin with? #WhoDoYouBelieve WHY WOULD A WOMAN OF Nichelle Nichols CALIBER BE IN A PLACE OF WASTE AND URINE IN THE FIRST PLACE!? Why wouldn't this ex manager #GilbertBell 10yrs make sure she went to Cedars-Sinai or somewhere similar? Why would he place her in a place like that to begin with? #WhoDoYouBelieve

Who do you Believe? episode recap

Tonight on Who do you Believe? viewers saw the two men accusing each other of being predators and taking advantage of an 89-year-old dementia patient. Nichols, best known for her role in Star Trek, was diagnosed with dementia in 2018 and immediately quit acting and all sorts of conventions.

Her son, Kyle Johnson, filed for conservatorship in 2018, claiming that anyone could have taken advantage of her. In 2019, her manager, Gilbert Bell, sued Kyle for removing him from Nichols' guest home after staying in the place for nine years.

Kyle filed for a countersuit against him in 2020, claiming Bell was interfering with Nichols' personal and financial decisions.

The two men accused each other of taking advantage of the actress and cheating her of her money. Kyle claimed that Nichols' manager used her credit card more than 400 times without his mother's permission, but Gilbert refuted this and revealed his own doubts about Kyle using his mother's money.

Gilbert also revealed that when Nichelle got sick and went to the hospital, her son quickly got her out of the hospital, even when her dementia was not that bad. Kyle accused Gilbert of making her run away from a rehab facility, which the latter agreed to after she threatened to never talk to him again.

Nichols wrote a letter against Kyle for him to receive a meager amount of money from his estate, which Kyle said was written under her manager's influence. Kyle also accused Gilbert of naming himself as the owner of his mother's house.

Gilbert revealed that he named the house to himself because of his low credit score of 800. Kyle decided to take care of her mother by staying with her.

Gilbert often called Adult Protective Services on Nichols' son as he claimed on Who do you Believe? that Kyle behaved rudely towards her and forbade her from leaving home as her health deteriorated. Nichelle once went to Gilbert's house, officially hers, and her son quickly came over to fight with the manager and take her home.

In a voice recording, Nichelle can be heard screaming at Kyle to let her go and telling her manager.

"I have got to have somebody like you on my side."

On the show Who do you Believe? Kyle stated that it was a part of the narrative built by him against Nichelle and that she did not even remember who Gilbert was. But after the recording was released, people went against Kyle, urging the court to save the actress from her son and using the hashtag #freenichelle.

LAPD officials refused to believe Gilbert's narrative. In a 2020 court hearing, the conservatorship remained intact with her son, who later revealed on Who do you Believe? that he sold his mother's house for 2.2 million and moved to New Mexico.

Who do you Believe? airs on ABC every Tuesday at 10. 00 pm ET.

