Who was Bill Pitman? Tributes pour in as Los Angeles guitarist dies at 102

Bill Pitman, popular guitarist of the Wrecking Crew ensemble of session players, recently passed away at the age of 102. Per The New York Times, Pitman died on August 11 at his home in La Quinta, California. His wife, Janet Pitman, told the publication that he died under hospice care after breaking his spine in a fall.

Pitman was born on February 12, 1920 and grew up in a household full of musicians. His father worked as a staff bassist for programming at NBC. Bill Pitman got into music at the age of five and throughout high school, he made regular trips from New Jersey to Manhattan as an admirer of the local jazz scene.

He also served during World War II, after which he relocated to Los Angeles. Bill Pitman started playing in jazz clubs in LA at the age of 31 in the 1950s. He rose to prominence after getting a regular gig in Peggy Lee's backing band. Pitman then became a regular performer for The Rusty Draper Show, a radio show that he worked with for three years.

Pitman’s popular works include recording on the Ronettes’ Be My Baby and the Beach Boys’ Good Vibrations, Bob Dylan‘s Mr. Tambourine Man, and Barbra Streisand's The Way We Were.

The artist also played the ukulele intro on BJ Thomas’ Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head.

Upon hearing the news of his demise, netizens took to Twitter to pay their tribute to the legendary musician:

Eric Alper 🎧 @ThatEricAlper Guitarist Bill Pitman, who was part of the legendary Wrecking Crew of session musicians, has died at 102. He played on 100s of songs including "Good Vibrations," “Be My Baby,” "Strangers in the Night," "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" “The Way We Were," and so much more. Guitarist Bill Pitman, who was part of the legendary Wrecking Crew of session musicians, has died at 102. He played on 100s of songs including "Good Vibrations," “Be My Baby,” "Strangers in the Night," "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" “The Way We Were," and so much more. https://t.co/n36d8wR5oH

His hit sessions include: Ronettes “Be My Baby,” Beach Boys “Good Vibrations,” Sinatra “Strangers in the Night,” Presley “Blue Hawaii,” Streisand “The Way We Were,” & ukulele on “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head”

nytimes.com/2022/08/12/art… Studio Guitarist Bill Pitman Dead at 102.His hit sessions include: Ronettes “Be My Baby,” Beach Boys “Good Vibrations,” Sinatra “Strangers in the Night,” Presley “Blue Hawaii,” Streisand “The Way We Were,” & ukulele on “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” Studio Guitarist Bill Pitman Dead at 102.His hit sessions include: Ronettes “Be My Baby,” Beach Boys “Good Vibrations,” Sinatra “Strangers in the Night,” Presley “Blue Hawaii,” Streisand “The Way We Were,” & ukulele on “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head”nytimes.com/2022/08/12/art…

Ken Calvert @kencalvertshow Bill Pitman, a guitarist and bassist in the legendary Wrecking Crew of Los Angeles session musicians, has died at the age of 102. Pitman played on albums by Sam Cooke, Nancy Sinatra, the Monkees, James Brown, the Beach Boys and the list would fill this entire page. Bill Pitman, a guitarist and bassist in the legendary Wrecking Crew of Los Angeles session musicians, has died at the age of 102. Pitman played on albums by Sam Cooke, Nancy Sinatra, the Monkees, James Brown, the Beach Boys and the list would fill this entire page. https://t.co/RUcP6AkhpQ

natehale @natehale R.I.P. Bill Pitman, legendary guitarist who was part of “The Wrecking Crew,”’a group of extraordinary session musicians who played on countless hit records in the 60s and 70s. He worked in the studio with everyone from Elvis to Frank Sinatra; one of his more memorable… R.I.P. Bill Pitman, legendary guitarist who was part of “The Wrecking Crew,”’a group of extraordinary session musicians who played on countless hit records in the 60s and 70s. He worked in the studio with everyone from Elvis to Frank Sinatra; one of his more memorable…

The guitarist Bill Pitman and the bassist Carol Kaye in a scene from the documentary “The Wrecking Crew” (2008). Though virtually anonymous outside the music world, Mr. Pitman was heard on countless hit records and movie soundtracks ￼The guitarist Bill Pitman and the bassist Carol Kaye in a scene from the documentary “The Wrecking Crew” (2008). Though virtually anonymous outside the music world, Mr. Pitman was heard on countless hit records and movie soundtracks https://t.co/RTobwEPc4t

Nie mój cyrk, nie moje małpy @CitizenMeh Another sad passing- Bill Pitman of the Wrecking Crew, aged 102. Played the ukulele on Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head and guitar on Pet Sounds, Strangers In The Night, Be My Baby etc. A man with little time for rock 'n roll personally, but who stamped his mark on it regardless Another sad passing- Bill Pitman of the Wrecking Crew, aged 102. Played the ukulele on Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head and guitar on Pet Sounds, Strangers In The Night, Be My Baby etc. A man with little time for rock 'n roll personally, but who stamped his mark on it regardless

Bill Pitman started working as a session artists in 1957

Pitman started his work as a session artist in 1957. Phil Spector recruited Pitman into his ensemble of session players. The session players, all belonging to LA, had a rotating lineup.

It was later named The Wrecking Crew, whose first hit was Spector’s 1958 single To Know Him Is To Love Him. After giving out the hit, Pitman was soon in demand for Capitol Records and other Los Angeles-based artists.

At the time, his session colleagues included Glen Campbell, Carol Kaye, and Leon Russell. Pitman collaborated with popular artists including Frank Sinatra, The Beach Boys and Bob Dylan, among others.

He also contributed to various films including Elvis Presley's 1961 film Blue Hawaii, and other movies including M*A*S*H (1970), Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982), Dirty Dancing (1987) and Goodfellas (1990).

Pitman appeared in the documentary The Wrecking Crew in 2008, where he spoke about his work with the informal and expansive group of musicians.

The documentary was directed by Denny Tedesco, son of fellow Wrecking Crew guitarist Tommy Tedesco.

Tedesco, in a tribute to Pitman, wrote on Facebook:

“He was my dad’s friend who played guitar and golf with him,” he wrote. “It wasn’t until I got older did I understand the impact that he made. Bill could be heard from ‘Mr. Tamborine Man’ to ‘Good Vibrations’… He was an amazing man.”

He also contributed to various advertising jingles and film soundtracks, including Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Goodfellas. The artist also toured with the likes of Burt Bacharach and Vicki Carr throughout the 1970s. Bill Pitman also performed in the MGM Grand Hotel’s headlining band.

The artist retired in 1989 and continued to play music privately as a hobby.

