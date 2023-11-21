Oklahoma megachurch founder and gospel music artist Carlton Pearson passed away on November 19, 2023, at the age of 70. Pearson's agent Will Bogle revealed to ABC News that he was suffering from cancer which led to his demise and was in hospice care at the time of death. It was also revealed that Pearson was surrounded by his family when he passed.

Carlton had been married to life coach Gina Marie Gauthier from 1993 to 2019, as per The Sun. However, it is unclear if their divorce, which was filed in 2015, was finalized. They were the parents of two children – Majeste Amour Pearson and Julian D'Metrius Pearson.

Carlton's death was announced through his official Facebook page with a picture mentioning his date of birth as March 19, 1953. The post revealed that Pearson recovered from his cancer around 20 years ago but it returned, which led to his death.

"The Pearson family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and continued support. They ask for and appreciate privacy during this challenging time. Services are pending," the Facebook post added.

Founder and Senior Pastor of the House On The Rock paid tribute to Pearson on Facebook.

"Rest in peace, Bishop Carlton Pearson. Thank you for the Azusa Revival that you hosted in Oklahoma for many years. It will never be forgotten. Repost @bishopjakes So long Bishop, rest in peace! You will never be forgotten!" the tribute read.

Carlton Pearson was a father of two children from his marriage in the past

Carlton Pеarson was known for his work as a pastor ovеr thе yеars. Following his dеath, nеtizеns havе bееn curious to know morе about his personal life, childrеn, and rеlationships.

Pеarson was not marriеd at thе timе of dеath but had two children from his first and only marriagе. Amo Mama states that Carlton and Gina Marie Gauthier began dating in 1993 and they got engaged the same year. They exchanged vows in September 1993.

As mentioned earlier, Gina is a life coach who studied at Louisiana State University. The Sun states that she served as a constituent services director for Rep. William Jefferson in the past. She is active on Instagram with around 227 followers and the bio states that she is a transformational consultant.

Gina and Carlton welcomed their first child, a son named Julian D'Metrius in 1994. Two years later in 1996, they became the parents of a daughter named Majeste Amour.

While Julian has preferred to stay away from the limelight, Majeste is pursuing her career as a singer. She participated in the reality singing competition show The Four: Battle for Stardom in 2018. Her first single titled Trust In Me was released this year. She has launched a YouTube channel with around 1,500 subscribers.

Bishop Carlton Pearson was a resident of San Diego for a long time

According to his official website, Carlton Pearson went to Oral Roberts University and completed his graduation in Bible Literature English Bible. He worked as an Associate evangelist at the Oral Roberts Association and received many doctorate degrees.

He was the founder of Higher Dimensions Inc. and a home for single mothers. He also organized the Asuza conference at Oral Roberts University which was attended by around 50,000 people and contributed to the popularity of some famous faces.

Carlton Pearson was a board member of the Interfaith Alliance and promoted multiple policies for the protection of religion and democracy. He later formed the Metacostal Network of Churches and Ministries and appeared on multiple TV shows, including Good Morning America and CBS Evening News.