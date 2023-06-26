Who is Bonnie Kelliher? Meet Daisy Kelliher's sister who is all set to stir up drama on Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4

Daisy Kelliher's younger sister Bonnie Kelliher will bring in high-voltage drama in upcoming episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4. Bravo TV recently gave a sneak peek of Chief Stew's sister coming in to shake things up within the crew dynamics and much more. Just like her sister, she is also a fellow yachtie all set to sail on the Parsifal III.

The preview hints Daisy Kelliher's sister, Bonnie, is all set to stir some drama during her short visit. In one scene, during a night out with the crew, she playfully jokes about ordering "20 tequilas," setting the tone for a wild evening. But the real shocker comes when she has an intimate moment with Alex Propson, who was previously involved with Daisy.

Bonnie Kelliher and Daisy Kelliher share a mutual love for travel

Bonnie Kelliher shares her sister Daisy's love for travel and spending time on the water. Her Instagram page offers a glimpse into her adventurous lifestyle, with photos showcasing her hula hooping on the beach, striking poses with dirt bikes in the desert, and embarking on exciting adventures across the world.

Coming from a family deeply rooted in the yachting industry, Bonnie is no stranger to life at sea. Her grandfather, aunts, uncles, parents, and sister have experience in the yacht industry, and Bonnie is well-versed in the ropes. All the credit for her skillfulness goes to her father, who she thanked in a heartfelt Father's Day tribute, thanking him for teaching her everything she knows.

She is an expert not only in the sea, but also when it comes to hula-hooping, Bonnie Kelliher is seen hula-hooping everywhere and anywhere she goes. This wanderer is bringing her free spirit nature to upcoming episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4.

In the midseason trailer, fans catch a sneak peek of Bonnie's introduction to the crew, and it's nothing short of grand. Daisy is clearly excited about her sister's arrival, as she shows her to the rest of the crew on Facetime, exclaiming:

"You're all going to meet my sister."

Later in the preview, Bonnie Kelliher is seen having an intimate moment with Alex Propson, the deckhand who was involved with Daisy at the beginning of the season. Mads Herrera and Chase Lemacks are seen hooting for the duo during the shared car ride.

The drama doesn't stop there as seen in the preview, Mads presses her ear against one of the crew member’s doors and hears noises that Daisy isn't happy about. She remarks:

"I was hoping the crew wouldn't be stupid enough to hook up with their chief stew's sister."

Bonnie Kelliher is not the only one responsible for all the drama, as the Parsifal III docks on the shores of France. They are joined by a throuple, crew getting into intense fights, Gary King confronting Daisy Kelliher for her involvement with Colin MacRae.

Watch the intense drama unfold in the upcoming episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht airing on Mondays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

