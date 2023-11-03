Who is Bonnie possessed by in FNAF? Mystery soul explored

In the spooky and mysterious world of Five Nights at Freddy's (often abbreviated as FNAF), Bonnie the Bunny is a major player, known as one of the most famous animatronics in the franchise. But behind the robotic exterior, there's a dark secret: Bonnie is haunted by the ghost of a murdered kid named Jeremy.

This sad character, Jeremy, is one of the well-known Missing Children who were victims of William Afton. In the Five Nights at Freddy's novel series, Bonnie's spirit has a different identity. In them, Bonnie is possessed by Cassidy, a young girl with long brown hair. While this version of Bonnie is different from the game lore, it shows how diverse and intricate the FNAF world can be.

An overview of FNAF's Bonnie

Bonnie the Bunny, also known as just Bonnie, plays a big part in the games. Created by Fazbear Entertainment, this robot bunny has gone through a bunch of changes over time, mostly turning evil and wanting to kill people. In the first game, Bonnie pops up as this blue rabbit robot, but here's the crazy part – it's possessed by the spirit of Jeremy, one of the Missing Children.

In addition to the first Bonnie, there have been different versions that have made their impact. Spring Bonnie, the one before, is a creepy yellow rabbit robot that's connected to William Afton's horrific murder rampage. Then there's Toy Bonnie, who's supposed to be all friendly for kids and has this fancy face recognition thingy. And get this, there's this hint that some random kid possesses Toy Bonnie in FNaF 2's SAVE THEM game.

In the world of nightmares, Nightmare Bonnie scares kids with its huge scary self, while Plushtrap, a tiny version of Springtrap, brings a little bit of terror. Jack-O-Bonnie, a fiery character from FNAF 4's Halloween Edition, adds a chilling twist. Other versions like Bon-Bon and Rockstar Bonnie bring different spooky vibes to the group of animatronics.

FNAF's Bonnie: Novels and films unveil alternate realms

The novels, written by Scott Cawthon and Kira Breed-Wrisley, give readers a chance to dive into a different world. This version of Bonnie, who is inhabited by Cassidy, strays from the game's plot. The books offer a more in-depth and intricate story, exploring the lives and backgrounds of these animatronic characters and the kids who haunt them.

In the movies, Bonnie looks different and stuff. These films give us a new way to see the animatronic character we love. The Bonnie in the movies has awe-inspiring qualities, adding to the story and giving us exciting new versions to enjoy.

The tragic fate of the Missing Children on FNAF

The Missing Children, sometimes called the MCI Victims, are a big part of the creepy story. It's really sad, but these poor kids were taken and killed by William Afton in the infamous Missing Children's Incident. Their names – Gabriel, Jeremy, Susie, Fritz, and Cassidy – will always be remembered. William Afton cleverly pretended to be Spring-Bonnie to trick these poor kids into following him to a hidden room.

Once he had them trapped, he horrifyingly killed them. And get this, he hid their dead bodies inside those animatronic mascots, and somehow the cops never even noticed. But the creepy story doesn't stop there. The poor kids' spirits are stuck inside those animatronics, leading to all the terrifying stuff that happens in the FNAF games, books, and movies.

Final thoughts

As the FNAF universe keeps growing, the mystery around Bonnie's possession gets even more intriguing, giving fans a mix of excitement and fear. Whether it's in the games, books, movies, or the Fazbear Fanverse, Bonnie always reminds us of the creepy and enigmatic world of Five Nights at Freddy's.