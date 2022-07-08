Who is Brandan Hall from The Bachelorette Season 19? Meet the potential suitor with a passion for football

The new season of The Bachelorette is a few days away from its release. Premiering on July 11, the show will feature 32 charming suitors who will try their best to impress two single ladies — Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia — both of whom are finalists from The Bachelor season 26.

Among the new suitors, viewers will meet Brandon Hall, a potential suitor with a passion for football. With athletic energy and spirit, he believes in putting in hard work in order to achieve success.

As fan-favorites in season 26, Windey and Recchia got the golden opportunity to get cast together on season 19 of The Bachelorette to find their Prince Charming. Throughout the new season, they will be dating these 32 men and will ultimately decide on who to stay with.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they co-star on a journey to find love."

Brandan Hall from The Bachelorette season 19 is also a bartender

Brandan Hall is a 23-year-old young guy from Carlsbad, California, who might look very young to find a partner. However, he considers himself to be absolutely ready for a journey as serious as this.

Besides being a passionate football player, Brandan is also a bartender by profession. However, he tends to give more dedication to the sport that he plays more than any other work. As an athlete, he believes in performing heavy workouts to maintain fitness and performance.

In 2020, he graduated from the University of Delaware, where he developed his love for playing football. Throughout his entire football journey, Brandan has managed to bag many trophies. In 2017, along with his team, he won the Southern California Bowl Game Championship. In the same year, he won the MVP trophy at Mesa College Football.

After completing his graduate degree, the young footballer felt grateful and nostalgic about parting ways with his college’s football team.

He describes himself as ’adventurous', so he wishes to find someone who will say yes to whatever comes their way alongside him.

His bio on The Bachelorette reads:

"He says he is an open book and once he finds the right woman, he is not afraid to put himself out there in the name of love."

Nevertheless, he imagines his perfect match to be thoughtful, independent, and supportive. If he finds his ideal match on the show, he is likely to give complete effort in maintaining a beautiful relationship. Will he be able to find his perfect match for either of the two single ladies on the show? For that, viewers will have to watch the premiere of season 19 of The Bachelorette.

Viewers can watch the new suitor on The Bachelorette season 19 at 8 pm ET on ABC and on HULU.

