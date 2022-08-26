Who is Brianna Chickenfry? Influencer addresses rumors of breaking up Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio 

After rumors of Brianna Chickenfry and Noah Beck flirting at a party started doing rounds on the internet, the former came forward to denounce the claims that she made Noah and his girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio break up.

Rumors started circling the internet that the two were allegedly flirting at Bryce Hall's 23rd birthday party.

Brianna addressed the accusation during an August 24 episode of the BFFs podcast after co-host Josh Richards brought up the speculated news, asking Brianna what "the story" was. She said that she was in New York during Bryce's birthday party and told her viewers:

“There’s no f**king story. Noah Becck was with Dixie that night, and I was in New York. Neither of us was even at Bryce’s party. Noah was with Dixie, and I was in New York, this wasn’t the same night as her birthday party. Whatever. F**k you guys. I’m just a homewrecker w**re. Let’s run with it.”

She also read out a conversation with Dixie to provide more evidence about the falsehood of the rumors.

Brianna read out her recent conversation with Dixie while Noah Beck addressed the rumor on Twitter

Claims made by Deuxmoi regarding Noah Beck and Brianna Chickenfry (Image via BFFS/YouTube)

Brianna shared text messages she had with Dixie, where she clarified the rumors with the older D'Amelio sister. She said:

“Obviously you know the me and Noah Beck thing is fake. I was in New York, I was not at Bryce Hall’s party haha, but just wanted to make sure.”

Dixie replied by saying that Noah Beck was with her on the night Bryce Hall celebrated his birthday. Brianna quoted:

“Oh my god, he was with me that night, hahaha. Hell yes, some crazy person submitted that. Yes, please don’t worry, but when you’re back in LA I’d love to do something.”

Even Noah Beck addressed the situation through Twitter. He shared that he couldn't attend his longtime girlfriend's birthday party due to work-related commitments. He told fans that "a lot of the work that is done behind the scenes" makes them successful and popular.

Noah Beck @noahbeck you guys know i have endless love for those who support me. that being said, if u are on this journey w me, pls read you guys know i have endless love for those who support me. that being said, if u are on this journey w me, pls read https://t.co/ZZb3bcwfpw

He asked his fans to stop "assuming" bad things between him and Dixie, saying that they are hardworking and understand each other's situation.

Later that day, Noah Beck posted a Tweet asking his fans to make Dixie feel "loved" on her special day.

Noah Beck @noahbeck it’s almost her day… make her feel the love she deserves🫶 it’s almost her day… make her feel the love she deserves🫶

Who is Brianna Chickenfry?

Brianna LaPaglia, popularly known as Brianna Chickenfry, is a social media personality popular with her TikToks and podcasts. The 23-year-old was born on June 17, 1999, in Rockland, a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, in the United States.

Her parents are currently divorced, and she has three siblings. However, she hasn't been very open about their names on social media.

After graduating from Rockland High School, Brianna attended Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. She began her major in Public Health in college and was part of the women's swimming and diving team.

Barstool Sports hired her as a permanent employee after working there as an intern for just a week. However, she left college and the position at Barstool in September 2020, after her social media endeavors started to gain traction.

She became part of popular podcasts like Because We Got High and BFFS. She also writes for Barstool Sports and sells merchandise in association with the organization.

Brianna LaPaglia is currently dating long-term boyfriend Nik Pelligrino, occasionally featuring him on her social media pages. She has over 38k subscribers on her individual YouTube channel, 397k followers on Instagram, and 1.5 million followers on TikTok. Her net worth is said to be around $100k.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das