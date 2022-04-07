Who is Brogan Wu from Serving the Hamptons? Chef compares herself to Martha Stewart and Morticia Addams

Discovery+’s latest restaurant drama Serving the Hamptons is set to appear soon on the channel on April 7, 2022. Starring Chef Brogan Wu and nine other staff members, the show will focus on the professional and personal workers of all the staff members serving the 75 Main Restaurant in the Hamptons.

Wu is a well-known food vlogger who goes by the name 'The Kitchen Witch' on Instagram and TikTok. She is the chef at 75 Main Restaurant. Her online persona is inspired by celebrity chef Martha Stewart and fictional witch character Morticia Addams.

Brogan Wu of Serving the Hamptons got the idea of cooking while smoking pot

Brogan Wu is a Hampton native with Chinese and Irish ancestry. Her mother always encouraged her to eat healthy meals whereas her foodie father always offered her burgers and pizzas.

However, tasty meals did not fascinate her much until she grew up. One day while smoking pot at her university, she felt a weird but soothing taste that left a long lasting influence on her.

By the time she graduated from college, Wu had gained weight. To shed weight, Wu started cooking her own meals at home and that ignited her passion for cooking, which grew more with time.

In 2019, she started posting her cooking videos on YouTube under the name 'The Kitchen Witch'. In an interview with Layne Fable on Fable's YouTube channel, she spoke about her culinary journey, her taste in horror movies and her food vlog. Speaking about her vlog, she said that the people who work with her in creating content have been working with her for a long time and she has a great relationship with everyone.

Brogan has a huge fanbase in Tik Tok as well, where she posts great cooking content too.

Brogan also revealed that until she developed her passion for cooking, she never attended food classes in school and was more interested in ceramics classes.

When will Serving the Hamptons premiere?

Serving the Hamptons season 1 will premiere on Thursday, April 7 on Discovery+. A total of five one-hour episodes will be released at the same time.

Serving the Hamptons features staff members of 75 Main Restaurant, who break the rules set by their superior which leads to crazy drama and revelations. The rule-breaking drama gives the rich Hamptons guests more incentive to keep coming back to the restaurant.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The five-hour-long episodes take viewers into one of the most exclusive enclaves in the world while showcasing all the juicy drama in the lives of the young, s**y restaurant staff at Southampton’s “it” destination for dining, 75 Main, as they hook up, argue, and work together to make sure the clients come back for more."

In addition to Brogan Wu, the Serving the Hamptons cast also includes owner Zack Erdem, manager Victoria Hilton, V.I.P hostesses Samantha Crichton and Jillian Gough, DJ Ethan Thompson, waiter Jack Tavcar, waitress Hailey Druek, and bartenders Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jodie Bisasor.

Viewers can watch Serving the Hamptons on Discovery +.

