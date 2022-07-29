Who is Bryce Fins from Love Island USA? Season 4 fans call the new bombshell “Felipe 2.0”

Love Island USA Season 4 welcomed two new bombshells in the latest episode, which aired on Thursday, July 28, 2022. One of them was Bryce Fins, who received a cheerful welcome from all the ladies in the villa.

Love Island USA introduces new islanders every week after dumping one from the existing group. This time, Tyler Radziszewski, who entered the villa last week, was asked to pack his bags. After his exit, the preview for the next episode showed two new faces, Bryce Fins and Jeff Christian, making their way into the villa.

Bryce is a 30-year-old fitness enthusiast from Los Angeles who is all set to find love on the show.

Fans compare Bryce’s looks to Felipe

Felipe Gomes [left] and Bryce Fins [right] (Image via felipevgms, brycefins/Instagram)

Among the existing islanders, Felipe is one of the cast members of Love Island USA Season 4. Fans think that he and newcomer Bryce have a resemblance to their looks. They called the newbie “Felipe 2.0” on social media.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

☽ @tswiftsbt13 Bryce is giving Felipe 2.0 in terms of looks #LoveIslandUSA Bryce is giving Felipe 2.0 in terms of looks #LoveIslandUSA

petti labelle @petti_bettyy Tomorrow imma need Bryce and Felipe to stand next to each other bc I swear that’s the same person… #LoveIslandUSA Tomorrow imma need Bryce and Felipe to stand next to each other bc I swear that’s the same person…#LoveIslandUSA

Cady Heron @LovesThoseShows Why does Bryce look like Felipe 2.0. And the way Jeff just kissed Zeta??? LISTENNNNNN I am not lying when I say this is MTV #LoveIslandUSA Why does Bryce look like Felipe 2.0. And the way Jeff just kissed Zeta??? LISTENNNNNN I am not lying when I say this is MTV #LoveIslandUSA

More details on Bryce Fins

Bryce Fins hails from California and works in the entertainment industry. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been working as a 2nd Assistant Cameraman for over 15 years where he also handles the job of a camera operator. He was the camera production assistant in the Richard Gere movie, The Double (2011).

Simultaneously, Bryce has been a partner in RF Merchant Service handling finances. His Instagram profile bio explains his professional life in the best possible way. It reads:

“Film Fitness Finance.”

Going by his social media handle, the Love Island USA star was once trained under legendary cinematographer Jeffrey L. Kimball, who is known for his work on projects like Star Trek: Nemesis and Mission: Impossible II.

Apart from cinematography and finance, Bryce is also a fitness enthusiast and avid traveler. His Instagram highlights include places like Venice, Prague, NYC, Amsterdam, Japan, France, and London.

On the educational front, Bryce has done his high school from Thousand Oaks High School, followed by San Diego Mesa College and the University of Southern California. At USC, he pursued a BBA in Business Administration and Management.

Meanwhile, he has entered the villa of Love Island USA 2022.

Love Island USA Season 4 airs on Peacock

Love Island USA @loveislandusa Tune in tomorrow to see it all go down! The new boys are here and things are about to get lit!Tune in tomorrow to see it all go down! #LoveIslandUSA The new boys are here and things are about to get lit! 🎆 Tune in tomorrow to see it all go down! #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/r3iV4w4jko

Love Island USA started with 10 islanders — Courtney Boerner, Zeta Morrison, Deb Chub, Sereniti Springs, Sydney Paight, Andy Vohen, Felipe Gomes, Jesse Bray, Isaiah Campbell, and Timmy Pandolfi.

Interestingly, none of the OG islanders have been dumped yet. In the first elimination round, one of the newcomers, Valerie, left the show, and in the recent eliminations, Tyler was dumped. The remaining bombshells, who arrived later on the show, include Mady, Chazz, and Bria, along with new entrees — Bryce and Jeff.

The official synopsis of the dating series reads:

“A group of single men and women live together in a beautiful location for a few weeks. Soon, they face various challenges as they try to find love and win the grand prize.”

Every week, an islander will be dumped after re-coupling rounds, and the couple who will make it to the end will win the grand prize of $100,000. The previous season’s winning couple was Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy.

Season 4 airs a new episode every day, from Tuesday through Sunday, on Peacock at 9.00 PM ET.

