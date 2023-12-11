Who is Bunny Hedaya? Comedian Matt Rife allegedly insults Tiktok creator's 6 year old child

Matt Rife recently came under fire for a controversial interaction with the six-year-old son of TikTok influencer Bunny Hedaya. The incident unfolded after Bunny Hedaya's son responded to a joke from Rife's Netflix special, Natural Selection, via an Instagram reel on his mother’s account.

In this reel, the child corrected Rife's astrology joke. The kid pointed out that it is Saturn, not Jupiter, that has the visible rings. Moreover, he also commented on Rife's attitude towards women. In response to this, Rife left a since-deleted comment on the Instagram post.

Bunny Hedaya is known as Bunny Barbie on TikTok

Hedaya is beyond an internet personality as she wears many hats (Image via Instagram/@bunnyhedaya)

Bunny Hedaya is a 33-year-old social media personality. She is most famous for her presence on TikTok. On the platform, she shares lifestyle content and has amassed a large following. Furthermore, beyond social media, Hedaya wears many hats. She is a model, singer, and DJ from Albany, New York, a reality TV star, and an entrepreneur with her own clothing line.

Bunny Hedaya, known on TikTok as Bunny Barbie, has gained significant popularity on the platform. She began her career as an influencer in January 2020 and has over 2.2 million followers. Moreover, Hedaya's content often includes her son, Aden, and covers various aspects of lifestyle and motherhood.

Notably, she stars in her own reality TV show called Legally Bunny. In the show, she gives the viewers an insight into her life. Additionally, Bunny Barbie is often compared to Kourtney Kardashian due to similarities in their voices.

Hedaya's wealth stems primarily from her massive social media presence as a popular content creator. Alongside her social media ventures, she also earns as a model, entrepreneur, singer, and DJ. As mentioned before, Hedaya has her own clothing line, subsequently adding to her diverse income streams.

Furthermore, according to Briefly, her commercial success has significantly contributed to her net worth of $2.1 million.

What did Matt Rife say to Bunny Hedaya's six-year-old son?

On December 7, 2023, through a video posted on Bunny Hedaya's Instagram handle, her son corrected Matt Rife by saying:

“Actually, it’s Saturn that has the rings. It has more [visible rings] also. And, you’re mean to girls,” the kid said.

Responding to the kid's snarky remark, Rife fired back in a now-deleted comment that read:

"Jupiter also has [a] ring. OH!... Santa [Claus] isn’t real. Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck.”

Rife's remark was deemed inappropriate and insensitive by the audience. In fans' regard, it not only involved a provocation towards the child but also included a derogatory insinuation about Hedaya's profession. Notably, this incident added to the existing controversy surrounding Rife, who had already faced backlash for his Netflix comedy special.

All in all, the recent controversy involving comedian Matt Rife and Bunny Hedaya's young son highlights the complexities of social media interactions and public figures' responsibilities.

Rife's response to the child's correction of his astrology joke and subsequent comments about Hedaya's profession sparked significant backlash. This, in turn, emphasizes how celebrities today have to be cautiously vigilant about their actions and reactions.