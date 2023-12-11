Who is Bunny Hedaya? Matt Rife beefs with TikToker's 6-year-old son and reveals Santa isn't real, sparks backlash online

Comedian Matt Rife recently made headlines after he got into a beef with the 6-year-old son of a TikTok influencer named Bunny Hedaya. For those uninitiated, last month, Matt Rife found himself amidst controversy for opening his debut Netflix special with a domestic violence joke.

The stand-up special, Natural Selection, also contained other jokes, including one on astrology and horoscope. In it, he seemingly insults single women and says:

“It has nothing to do with the stars, man. Just because Jupiter has a ring and you don’t, doesn’t mean that’s what you’re supposed to look up to for this [romantic relationship] magical advice.”

On Saturday, Bunny Hedaya’s son responded to this joke via an Instagram reel on his mother’s account. The part where Matt Rife talks about Jupiter’s ring is addressed by the six-year-old alongside taking a dig at the comedian’s domestic violence joke.

“Actually, it’s Saturn that has the rings. It has more [visible rings] also. And, you’re mean to girls,” the kid said.

As soon as Rife got the heat of the reel, he took to the comment section of the Instagram post and wrote in a since-deleted remark:

“Jupiter also has [a] ring. OH!... Santa [Claus] isn’t real. Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck.”

Not only did Rife initiate a beef with the six-year-old, but he also made an insensitive comment about Bunny Hedaya, by indirectly calling her a pr*stitute, as OnlyFans is a content subscription service used primarily by s*x workers to create pornography. It is also used by physical fitness influencers to create content.

As soon as Matt Rife’s beef with the child went viral, netizens put him under fire.

Bunny Hedaya began her career as a TikToker just like Matt Rife

According to Famous Birthdays, TikTok star Bunny Hedaya is a 33-year-old native of Albany, New York. She is popular for her lifestyle-related video content on TikTok and Instagram, where she often features her son Aden. She launched her career as an influencer in January 2020 via TikTok. She has over 2.2 million followers on the platform and 210,000 followers on Instagram.

Bunny Hedaya also runs a YouTube channel where she hosts Q&A sessions and posts videos, giving her viewers an inside look into her life. She also has her own reality TV show called Legally Bunny. Hedaya is also often compared to Kourtney Kardashian because of similarities in their voices.

Also known as Bunny Barbie, she is not just a lifestyle and motherhood digital content creator but also a fashion model and entrepreneur, as per Legit. She even has her own apparel brand called Bunzie.

The Beverly Hills resident lives with her businessman husband and son and has an estimated net worth of $2.1 million. She also has two step-children from her husband’s previous marriage and is good friends with his former wife Carrie with whom she often shares her content space according to Legit.

“Just when I thought Matt Rife couldn’t be any more of a loser”: Internet slams comedian for beef with a 6-year-old online

Last month, people online slammed Matt Rife for his controversial, offensive, insensitive, and distasteful dig at the victims of domestic abuse on his debut Netflix special Natural Selection. However, that was not the only joke that the internet found problematic.

Matt Rife poked fun at unmarried women and said he was “tired of you ladies blaming your poor decision-making skills on planets that you don’t even know” and said that it has “nothing to do with the stars.”

He further added that just because Jupiter has a ring and the ladies don’t, doesn’t mean that the universe can help them with their single status.

Recently, TikToker Bunny Hedaya’s 6-year-old son took a dig at Matt Rife’s astrology joke on his mother’s Instagram and said it wasn’t Jupiter, but Saturn that has the rings. He finished his quip by adding, “You’re mean to girls.”

However, Rife responded with a now-removed comment saying that Jupiter also has a ring, Santa Claus wasn’t real, and then telling the kid that his mother bought him gifts using money she earned from an adult content website.

Following his controversial remark, Bunny Hedaya took to TikTok to share that Matt Rife was not tagged in her son’s video, which was meant to be “light-hearted.”

“Matt Rife has decided to start beef with my 6-year-old child online,” Hedaya began in her TikTok clip which has surpassed 9 million views.

She condemned Rife for his insensitive comment and clarified that the basis of her son’s reel was he is “really into [outer] space.” Hedaya also shared a screenshot of Rife’s insensitive reply to her son and cleared the air about Rife’s OnlyFans claims, saying she never posted content focusing on her physicality online and stated that Matt was insecure that she had more female followers than him.

“Matt Rife just can’t accept the fact that people may like women for their personalities,” she added.

In the wake of his comment towards the six-year-old, Matt Rife has once again come under fire. Here are some of the comments from X (formerly Twitter).

So far, Matt Rife hasn’t commented on the latest online backlash.

Meanwhile, before his Netflix special controversy, Rife came under fire a few other times in the past. For instance, he made a pass at Zendaya in 2015 during the filming of Wild ‘N Out when she was 18 and he was 19, and left her creeped out.

Likewise, in 2016, he got engaged in a Twitter battle with fellow comedian Brandon Wardell and got called out for his alleged racist and homoph*bic slurs.