Who is Burt Jenner? All about Caitlyn Jenner's eldest son as he welcomes third child

Caitlyn Jenner’s son, Burt Jenner, recently welcomed his third child, a daughter named Goldie Brooklyn, with girlfriend Valerie Pitalo.

Pitalo announced the news via Instagram on March 20. He posted a picture of his daughter alongside the caption:

“Goldie Brooklyn Jenner born last night 03.19.2022 at 11:08pm weighing 10 lbs 4 oz & 21 ¾ inches long!”

Valerie also shared pictures of her and Burt’s sons, Bodhi Burton and William Behr, holding the newborn baby.

Caitlyn Jenner reposted one of the pictures to her Instagram story on March 21 and said:

“My 20th grandchild! @valeriepitalo @burtonjenner love you both!”

Brief information about Burt Jenner

Burton William Jenner is the eldest son of famous media personality and retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Caitlyn Jenner and her first wife, Chrystie Scott.

He was named after his uncle, who was killed a few days before his birth in a car accident.

Burt Jenner completed his graduation from Malibu High School and attended California’s Santa Monica College. After college, he worked for Allegiance Telecom Inc. before setting up his own business.

Burt established a canine daycare, boarding, and grooming center called West LA Dogs in 2005. Located in West Los Angeles, the facility has indoor and outdoor play areas spanning 14,000 sq. ft. He then launched a sign placement company called Sign Dudes in 2006 and is currently associated with Gladiator Tires.

Burt Jenner is a businessman and a professional off-road racing driver (Image via burtonjenner/Instagram)

Burt made his television debut on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2008 and appeared in Markus Lanz’s talk show in 2010. He was also featured in a few documentaries like 20/20 and I Am Cait in 2015.

Burt has a huge following on social media, with his YouTube channel boasting a million views. The most viewed videos on his channel include Bruce Jenner Running the 400 in the 1976 Decathlon, BMW K1200R Respect, and I caught a Thief Red Handed.

His Instagram page states that he is obsessed with dogs, which is why he set up West LA Dogs.

Caitlyn Jenner’s children and personal life

Caitlyn Jenner was married three times before her gender transition. She first tied the knot with Chrystie Scott in 1972. They have two children- son Burt and daughter Cassandra “Casey” Marino. The pair’s divorce was finalized in January 1981.

Jenner then married Linda Thompson in Hawaii in 1981. They have two sons, Brandon and Brody. The couple separated and divorced in 1986, and their sons later appeared on the reality show The Princes of Malibu.

Jenner married Kris Kardashian in April 1991 and has two daughters, Kendall and Kylie. She was also a step-parent to Kardashian’s children from her previous marriage.

The pair separated in June 2013, and the official announcement came four months later. The divorce was finalized in December 2014 and went into effect in March 2015.

