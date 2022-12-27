Who is Caly Bevier? Meet the singer as she’s set to appear on AGT: All Stars 2023

AGT: All Stars 2023 is set to premiere in January. The show is set to bring back phenomenal performances that once took the AGT stage and amazed the judges and the audience. The upcoming series will feature dancers, singers, aerialists, acrobats, and more.

One of the performers set to participate in the show is Caly Bevier, who first appeared on AGT season 11. The singer is a stage three ovarian cancer survivor and was diagnosed at the age of 15.

AGT: All Stars is set to premiere on December 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Meet Caly Bevier ahead of her appearance on AGT: All Stars

Caly first appeared on AGT in season 11, where she made it to the semifinals. She first appeared in episode 4 and she sang a cover of Rachel Platten’s Fight Song, earning arguably the most difficult golden buzzer to get on the show, Simon Cowells'.

During her semifinal clip, she said that there were moments when she would just lie in the hospital bed and think about whether or not she’ll get through this. She added that she wasn’t the only kid getting chemo there and said that she made friends with a lot of them, though unfortunately not all of them made it.

She added:

"I was one of the lucky ones to actually got out and it’s kinda hard."

At the time of the audition, Caly was one year into remission, she would go back to the hospital to be there for the other kids and was shown spending time with young cancer patients in the clip.

During her audition, Howie Mandel compared her look to Audrey Hepburn, which prompted the upcoming AGT: All Stars contestant to narrate her story. She added that she came to the show to show people that no matter what they’ve gone through, to “keep chasing” their dreams.

Her performance earned her a standing ovation from all the judges and a thumbs-up from Simon before getting a Golden Buzzer from him.

In the quarterfinals, she sang Sara Bareilla’s Brave and received another set of standing ovations from Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Simon Cowell. She advanced to the semifinals where she performed Christina Perri’s Human. Her performance prompted the judges to stand up for her once again. However, her AGT journey came to an end since she did not receive enough votes to make it to the finals.

In a later conversation with The Dynamic, Caly spoke about her AGT journey in 2021. She said that she remembers walking onto the stage and feeling like all the singing in her life had led up to that moment.

She added:

"I heard the first note play on the loudspeakers, sang my heart out and put every emotion into it that I could conjure up. Then everything just went white. I was exactly where I was supposed to be. That moment made me realize that I LOVE the stage. Up until that point, like I had said, my voice was for me. I never imagined what it would feel like to share it with 1000s of people."

The upcoming AGT: All Stars contestant admitted to it taking a second for her to process that Simon liked her performance enough to press the golden buzzer and that he saw potential in her.

Caly is now set to appear in AGT: All Stars 2023 in an attempt to win the ultimate prize. Tune in on December 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

