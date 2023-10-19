Who is Caroline Franklin? Selena Gomez's friend slammed for threatening Gigi Hadid over Israel-Palestine

Caroline Franklin, the daughter of religious leader Jentezen Franklin, is facing immense backlash across social media platforms after dissing Gigi Hadid on Instagram. The model recently took to Instagram to extend support to conflict-torn Gaza. In response to the same, Caroline told her to “f**k off.” Internet users have since taken to the internet to express confusion over Caroline’s sentiments.

The Israel-Gaza conflict has reached its 12th day, with many expressing shock over the al-Ahli Arab Hospital explosion. Around 3000 Palestinians have died due to the conflict while Israel’s death toll stands at 1400.

In response to the crisis, half-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram story to share a post by @consent.wizardry who said:

“There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.”

It seems like Caroline Franklin did not care for the model’s social media post. While sharing a screenshot of Hadid’s Instagram story, Franklin wrote in her own post:

“@gigihadid f**k off Seriously, you’re an idiot with a pretty face. You make me sick in the face of terrors. I won’t forget were you stood in a history; I pray you reap what you’ve sowed.”

Gigi Hadid gets blasts by Caroline Franklin on Instagram (Image via caro_franklin/Instagram)

Caroline Franklin is part of Selena Gomez’s friend circle

Caroline Franklin is part of Selena Gomez’s extensive friend group. She has been spotted alongside the Good For You singer numerous times. According to Famous Birthdays, Franklin is 29 years old.

As mentioned prior, she is the daughter of Free Chapel’s senior pastor Jentezen Franklin. The latter is an influential religious leader who delivers sermons through his televised broadcast Kingdom Connection. In relation to the same, Cosmopolitan recognized her as a “spiritual influencer-in-the-making.”

According to Us Magazine, Caroline studied at the Fashion & Art Institute in Los Angeles and grew up alongside her siblings Courteney, Caressa, Caroline and Drake.

Caroline is allegedly a Republican. Based on her Instagram account, she has met former U.S. President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. In a carousel of images where she posed for a photo alongside the former potus, she wrote in the caption- “The art of the deal.”

It remains unclear as to how Selena and Caroline started off their friendship. However, the two were first publicly seen together in 2018. The latter was also spotted at Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour in the past alongside Selena.

Selena and Caroline frequently post pictures of themselves posing together on Instagram.

A few others who are part of the Calm Down singer’s friendship group include Courtney Lopez, Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens, and Francia Raisa, amongst others.

Netizens blast Caroline Franklin for her comments on Gigi Hadid

Several netizens seemed perplexed over Caroline possibly supporting Israel. Many went on to express distress over her attacking Gigi for advocating for Palestine. As Caroline faced the internet's wrath, netizens also expressed sympathy for Gigi. A few comments online read:

Gigi Hadid was not only criticized by Caroline Franklin but also by the Israeli government. They took to X to respond to Gigi’s Instagram story by saying:

“There is nothing valiant about Hamas’ massacre of Israelis. Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do.”

TMZ recently revealed that Gigi and her family have received death threats through email and social media. They reportedly also had to change their phone numbers after being doxxed online. The publication also claimed that the Hadid family was considering contacting the FBI for the same.