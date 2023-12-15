Who is Cat Deeley's husband, Patrick Kielty? Relationships, children of This Morning's new host explored

Following the exit of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, This Morning will see Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard stepping into the roles of co-hosts. Schofield's involvement in controversies prompted his exit, while Willoughby chose to leave to spend more time with her family.

The show witnessed the presence of various other presenters before Cat and Ben were finalized. A source for The Sun revealed that the duo share a great chemistry and they are well-known for their appearances on ITV. According to the Independent, Cat and Ben are reportedly being paid £550,000 compared to £700,000 paid to Phillip and Holly.

According to Famous Birthdays, Cat Deeley has gained recognition as the host of So You Think You Can Dance and has been married to Patrick Kielty since 2012. Patrick is also a presenter like his wife and has hosted multiple shows like After the Break, Patrick Kielty Almost Live, and more.

On the other hand, Ben Shephard's official website states that he is the host of shows like Good Morning Britain, Tipping Point, Ninja Warrior, and About Ben.

Cat Deeley is a mother of two children from her marriage to Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty are well-known for their frequent television appearances. They have been happily married for a long time and netizens have been curious to know more about how they met and fell in love.

The Sun revealed that the duo first met while hosting the talent show Fame Academy in 2002. However, they developed feelings for each other after 9 years and made their first public appearance in 2011 on the red carpet of the Glamour's Women of the Year awards.

Evoke revealed that Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty exchanged vows in 2012 at the St Isidore's College in Rome. But the former was hardly interested in planning anything for the wedding. In an interview with Closer, Deeley addressed the same and said:

"Patrick went and tried the food and did all that, I never even saw the place where I got married before I got married, that's how uninvolved I was."

Cat was expecting her first child in 2015 and flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards the same year. She welcomed a son named Milo Kielty in 2016 and revealed the same through X (formerly Twitter). Deeley announced that she was expecting another child the same year and welcomed another child named Patrick Kielty in 2018.

Cat Deeley was initially not expected to join This Morning

The exit of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby from This Morning witnessed the presence of various guest presenters like Rylan Clark, Steve Jones, and others. While viewers were expecting Cat Deeley to join the show, Metro revealed earlier this month that she returned to the US to continue filming for So You Think You Can Dance.

Cat was a guest presenter in three episodes of This Morning this year and viewers reportedly requested the ITV heads to keep her as the host. In an intеrviеw with Closеr, Cat addrеssеd hеr appеarancе on thе show and said that it was "so much fun."

Apart from hеr hosting work, Cat has also pursuеd hеr carееr as an actrеss, appеaring on TV shows likе Dеadbеat and films likе Robots and Lucky Dog.