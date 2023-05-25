Two out of the three men arrested in connection with Amy Watkins' 1999 stabbing death were convicted in the slaying while the third was never charged, and was deported to Haiti following his arrest.

A New York City burglar named David Jamison was the one wielding the knife used to kill the social worker, and he was found guilty of second-degree murder and robbery. Jamison was eventually sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Jamison's accomplice in the crime, Felix Rodriguez, was also convicted of second-degree murder and was handed a lesser sentence of 15 years in prison owing to the mercy plea by the victim's family. The third individual, Pierre Antoine, was never charged.

The Cinemaholic reported that Jamison is now serving time at the Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon while Rodriguez was released on parole in July 2015.

Amy Watkins was a 26-year-old social worker pursuing her master's in New York City at the time of her murder (Image via Find a Grave)

An upcoming episode of ID's Murder in the Big Apple is scheduled to revisit the stabbing death of 26-year-old social worker Amy Watkins. The episode, titled Stranger Danger, will air this Thursday, May 25, at 10:00 pm ET. Here's a look at the synopsis:

"Amy Watkins relocates to Brooklyn, N.Y., from rural Kansas to pursue a master's degree in social work; as she acclimates to the enormous city, Amy's trusting nature lacks a sense of peril until the tragic day when danger runs right into her."

Two were convicted while a third man was deported to Haiti after their arrests in Amy Watkins' stabbing death

David Jamison [left] and Felix Rodriguez [right] were convicted in Amy Watkins' murder (Image via Bonnie's Blog of Crime)

In May 2001, David Jamison, 28, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Amy Watkins, the graduate student who was fatally stabbed during a botched robbery as she walked from the subway to her Brooklyn apartment in March 1999.

According to reports, Jamison admitted to holding the knife that was used to stab Watkins when he and two other accomplices attacked the social worker. He was given 25 years to life in prison for the murder charge and a first-degree robbery charge. He was acquitted of first-degree murder charges, which included a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The hunt for Watkins' murderer was strenuous, but no one was apprehended until August 2000, when David Jamison was implicated by a police informant, who then named two other individuals in the case.

Elliot Harris @EW_HR

Felix Rodriguez, the second man charged in Watkins's killing, was also convicted of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years to life instead of 20, after the victim's family requested for a plea for leniency for the man convicted of being the lookout during the brutal 1999 murder, as per the New York Post.

According to the same report, Amy Watkins' father, Lawrence, said,

"We would be quite willing to see [Rodriguez] serve a shorter sentence than was handed down to David Jamison. We think 15 years to life will be sufficient."

According to The Cinemaholic, David Jamison is now serving time at the Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon and will be up for parole in July 2025. Meanwhile, Felix Rodriguez was released on parole in July 2015, and his current whereabouts remain unknown. The third individual involved in the killing, Pierre Antoine, was never charged in the case, but was deported to Haiti after his arrest.

The New York Post reported that Jamison viciously stabbed 26-year-old social worker Amy Watkins in the back with a knife on the sidewalk during the March 1999 attack. The knife was reportedly thrust into her with such force that it almost came out of her chest, but got stuck in her ribs and punctured her lungs.

The victim was returning to her Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, apartment with several bags full of groceries when she was attacked. Jamison, Rodriguez, and a third man, Antoine, then took her purse, which had $8 inside.

Learn more about Amy Watkins' murder case on Murder in the Big Apple this Thursday at 10 pm ET on ID.

