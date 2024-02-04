Who was Charles Ouda engaged to? Details explored as former Makutano Junction Actor dies aged 38

Well-known Kenyan actor Charles Ouda, 38, passed away on January 3, 2024. The news comes a few months after he got engaged to Ciru Muriuki in September last year, as per the Daily Nation. Ouda's demise was announced by his family members, but they did not reveal the cause of death.

Filmmaker Mkamzee Mwatela shared a statement on behalf of Charles Ouda's family through Instagram, describing him as a "beloved son, brother, and friend." They requested everyone to respect their privacy for some time and added:

"We appeal to all to give his fiancée Ciru, and the Oudas space to grieve this unfathomable loss. More details will be given in due course."

The comments section of the post was flooded with tributes from fans. Some sent their condolences to the family, while some called him an inspiration for many people.

Charles Ouda was engaged at the time of death

Charles Ouda gained recognition over the years for his flawless performances in various projects. He was in the headlines in September 2023 after his fiancée, Ciru Muriuki, announced their engagement through Instagram with a video. The caption reads:

"Life update @charlesjouda."

Muriuki continued to share more glimpses of their relationship through social media. The Kenya Society for the Protection & Care of Animals, also known as KSCPA, posted a video through Instagram by tagging Charles and Ciru, featuring the duo visiting the animal shelter.

The caption stated that people can adopt a pet from KSCPA and continued:

"@charlesjouda and @cirumuriuki checked it out, fell in love with some furry friends, and got a firsthand look at the really amazing work they're doing there! Would you adopt from the KSPCA?"

Ouda and Muriuki preferred to keep their relationship private. However, they are known as the creators and hosts of The Undiscovered Podcast. Muriuki is additionally active on Instagram and calls herself a host and moderator in her bio.

Charles Ouda's acting career explained in brief

Charles Ouda enrolled at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in 2014 to train himself as an actor. His LinkedIn profile states that he was a script writer for companies like Showmax and Al Is On Productions. He was also employed at The Mediae Company as a writer.

He served as an actor, director, singer, and songwriter at W.A.Y. Productions between 2017 and 2022. A portion of his LinkedIn bio reads that he has helmed various films such as Who Are You?, Waiting Room, and Count It Out.

While speaking to The Standard in 2017, Ouda said that he was raised in a middle-class family and aimed to become a doctor or lawyer. He added that he had collaborated with some of the best theater actors on his projects. Charles Ouda was mostly known for his work on the soap opera Makutano Junction. He addressed his upcoming projects at the time and said:

"I'm writing a web series set for release later in the year, editing a film that will be out in May, writing a musical that should be ready about seven years from now, and starring in two projects set for some time in March."

Ouda recalled the time when he developed an interest in acting and mentioned:

"I realized acting is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. It was actually serendipitous because the producers of the first play I did – Lwanda: Man of Stone – noticed me and I have been working professionally ever since."

As of this writing, detailed information on Ouda's family members remains unknown.