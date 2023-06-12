Who are Charlotte Summer and Leah Taylor from Love Island? Two new bombshells are set to enter the villa

Love Island season 10 is all set to welcome two new bombshells in the villa on Monday’s episode on ITV. Charlotte Summer and Leah Taylor will enter the show to join the cast and create some drama. So far, all the contestants have partners, so it would be interesting to watch who will the newcomers pick during the upcoming recoupling round.

As per the show’s format, bombshells/new contestants enter the villa every week. They try to woo the islanders and if they find a connection, they couple up with that islander, leading to the elimination of the contestant’s former partner.

While Charlotte is bringing in her dental nurse charm, Leah has the knowledge of how the dating show works because she’s friends with an alum.

Meet Love Island bombshells, Charlotte Summer and Leah Taylor

Charlotte Summer and Leah Taylor will enter the villa in Love Island season 10 episode 8, which will air on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Charlotte Summer, 30, Dental Nurse

Love Island bombshell Charlotte Summer is a 30-year-old Bournemouth native working as a dental nurse. She claims to bring fun to the villa and states that she gives “good advice.”

Going by her Instagram, she prefers to dress elegant yet classy. In her ITV interview, she mentioned that her friends and family would describe her as “caring, bubbly and confident.”

Although she stated that she has a long list of qualities that she’s looking for in a guy, she mentioned only two in her bio — “a kind-hearted and laid-back guy.” Charlotte explained that she has had some great love experiences in the past but none of them were worth committing to. In the ITV show, she expects to find the right person.

However, she listed a few traits in a guy that gives her an ick. The dental nurse said:

“When guys do fancy dress and they’re dressed up as a piece of toast or an old woman.”

Only time will tell whether she’ll find the man she’s looking for on the ITV show, hosted by Maya Jama.

Leah Taylor, 27, Social Media Marketing

Hailing from Manchester, Leah Taylor is a 27-year-old bombshell who owns a Social Media Marketing business.

The fun and positive vibe girl said in her ITV bio:

“I've figured out what it is that I look for in a person, which means my bar is set really high.”

She may enter the villa with high expectations as Leah has a background knowledge of the show. She knows more about Love Island than her fellow islanders because she dated an alum and is friends with a former contestant.

Leah dated Danny Williams from season 5. The two were in a relationship for over two years. She is also Maura Higgins’ best friend. The latter finished fourth in Love Island season 5.

In her ITV interview, Leah mentioned her “favorite thing” from the dating series. She said:

“My favourite thing I’ve ever watched is Maura’s best bits, she’s one of my best friends so we watched it together one night and couldn’t stop laughing, she’s hilarious.”

She further stated:

"My friends and family would say I’m a bit silly, I’m always the person making stupid videos or doing something daft. I’m definitely fun and very go-with-the-flow type of girl.”

Leah is also a competitive dancer who has danced for Rita Ora and Camila Cabello at the EMAs (European Music Awards). Meanwhile, she is set to find a partner in Love Island season 10.

Last week, one of the OG islanders George Fensom was dumped from the villa. After the recoupling, the pairs were Catherine and Zachariah, Ella and Tyrique, Jess and Sammy, Molly and Mitchel, Ruchee and André, and Whitney and Mehdi.

Tune in to ITV2 or ITVX to watch a new episode of Love Island UK Season 10 every day at 9:00 pm BST/4:00 pm ET.

