Who is Chase Sui Wonders? All about City on Fire actor as she opens up about career and relationship with Pete Davidson

Apple TV+'s new crime drama series, City on Fire, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on May 12, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. ET. The show features the story of Samantha Cicciaro, an NYU student, who's found dead on the fourth of July with no witnesses and little evidence, and the investigation that follows this baffling event. However, the show has been subject to high expectations, not only because of its unique storyline but also because of its lead actress, Chase Sui Wonders.

Chase Sui Wonders is one of the rising stars in the industry, and her casting in the show has certainly caused waves in the industry. The actress embarked on her Hollywood journey at the young age of 10 when she auditioned at the local community theater. In an interview with Nylon, the actress talked about her experience starting out so early in her acting journey:

"I was cripplingly shy [as a kid]; I didn’t really speak outside of my house, for undiscovered reasons. My mom was like, ‘We’ve got to do something about this. This is getting concerning. You’re 10, and you don’t speak to anyone but your siblings and myself.’ So she took me to community theater and made me audition for The Wizard of Oz.”

However, the actress later revealed that she did not do well during her audition. She said:

“I couldn’t speak; I couldn’t say anything.”

Despite the setbacks the actress faced in her younger years, she continued to work hard toward her goal and went on numerous other auditions, which made all the difference as the actress landed her first role as a cameo in Sofia Coppola’s 2020 film On the Rocks. Chase Sui Wonders is considered to be one of the biggest stars in the industry for the next generation, and it'll be interesting to see the actress take on many diverse roles as she reaches her ultimate goal of becoming a superstar.

Chase Sui Wonders has starred in a host of acclaimed projects

Chase Sui Wonders has since continued her acting career. She has starred in a series of acclaimed projects, starting with HBO Max's drama series Generation, where she played the role of Riley, an independent and self-possessed mature high school student.

She then teamed up with Vogue China magazine to write and direct a short film titled Wake starring herself and Riverdale star Charles Melton. However, the star was then cast in perhaps her most notable project in 2021, the dark comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies in which she played the role of Emma.

The star now has two projects due this month, namely City on Fire and Bupkis, which will be streaming on Apple TV+ and Peacock from May 12 and May 4 respectively. Her upcoming show, City on Fire, will see her play the titular character for the first time in her career.

In an interview with Nylon, the star commented on playing the lead role of Samantha Yeung in the thriller crime series:

“I’ve played a lot of very insulated, very cocooned individuals, like Riley in Generation and Emma in Bodies. They’re very repressed — just kind of masking emotions behind a lot of things, which is so fun to play. But Sam is so confident, and she’s so aspirational for me. Getting to inhabit that kind of confidence ... I was like, ‘This is a win. I get to just be cool and confident for six months while shooting this thing? Heck yeah!’”

Fans can't wait to see Chase Sui Wonders in the upcoming show as she promises to deliver a stunning performance. She is brilliant in the trailer as she effortlessly dives into her character and manages to encapsulate the exact characteristics of Samantha from the acclaimed novel. Her chemistry with co-star Wyatt Oleff is worth noting, and it'll be interesting to see how the show manages to explore the dynamic between the talented duo.

Chase Sui Wonders opens up about her relationship with Pete Davidson

Chase Sui Wonders' role in Bupkis will see her play Nikki, an on-again, off-again girlfriend to Pete Davidson's character, whom she met on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies. The pair's real-life relationship is what makes their dynamic in the show even more interesting. The actress recently commented on her dynamic with the actor on both shows in an interview with Nylon saying:

"[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He’s such a pro, and acting with him is my favorite thing,” she says. “As soon as I got onto Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again. The relationship’s a lot less toxic in Bupkis than it is in Bodies, which is a lot more fun to play. But even in Bodies, we would do all those dark scenes and then we’d be like, ‘This sh*t’s crazy! This is so dark.’”

Chase Sui Wonders continued and commented on her real-life relationship with the actor and how it has affected her career in the same interview:

"We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred. The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that, it just becomes ... it’s like a video game. It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I’m still on my own path. My life hasn’t changed that much.”

Chase Sui Wonders has big things lined up for her in the future ,and viewers will be interested to see how she fares as she explores different characters in her upcoming shows.

Catch the upcoming episode of City on Fire on May 12, 2023, on Apple TV+.

