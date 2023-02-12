Who is chef Andre Rush? Army veteran’s life explored ahead of his appearance in Kitchen Commando 2023

Chef Andre Rush is all set to appear in Tubi's first unscripted cooking series titled, Kitchen Commando. Chef Rush will visit eateries in Washington, D.C., over the course of ten episodes and provide them with his unique style of organization and resourcefulness.

The new series, which is executive produced by Gordon Ramsay, enlists Chef Andre to restore failing eateries and rekindle their enthusiasm for the hospitality business. Discussing the scope of the new series, Tubi's Chief Content Officer, Adam Lewinson, said:

"We couldn't be more excited to introduce our very first unscripted original cooking series from icon and CEO Gordon Ramsay and Studio Ramsay Global. Chef Rush, a man whose military and culinary experience commands respect and attention, makes KITCHEN COMMANDO entertaining, compelling and heartfelt television."

Premiering on February 12, 2023, Tubi's Kitchen Commando season one will air every Sunday for ten weeks. Production companies Fox Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay Global collaborated on Kitchen Commando.

Chef Andre Rush is a US Army veteran who has served with four American presidents

The White House Chef Andre Rush gained international fame overnight in 2018 after a picture of his 24-inch biceps went viral. The US army veteran will showcase his culinary skillset in Tubi's new reality series. The former soldier, who retired as a Master Sergeant, is recognized as one of the best chefs in the American military.

As per his LinkedIn bio, Chef Andre Rush does 2,222 pushups every day to inspire others to stop and think. His bio also says that he gained a unique perspective when he saw both the good and terrible paths while working alongside the world's top leaders for over two decades. He claims to have seen all this as he served as a cook, advisor, and protector in the US Army for 24 years.

As per Chef Andre Rush's official website, he has trained more than 1,000 cadets, airmen, soldiers, marines, and citizens in hand-to-hand fighting. He taught culinary arts to almost 10,000 soldiers, and the Army as a whole requested his help in training additional senior and junior assistants.

Chef Rush's official website also details his army stint. He was enlisted in the service as a reservist before transitioning to the active Army in July 1993. He has served in the 503 Infantry at Camp Casey in Korea, Fort Stewart, Kentucky, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

For the past ten years, Chef Andre Rush has served as a volunteer with the core of cadets. The Mississippi native also competed and took home 150 medals and awards as a member of the United States Culinary Arts Team.

Chef Rush left the Army in 2016. He is currently consulting and freelancing, preparing food for White House events, and instructing military training sessions as a guest instructor. He is also smoking meat for neighborhood barbecues, and getting back into shape.

As per the Food and Wine website, Chef Andre Rush can bench 700 pounds after focusing on his endurance training which is followed by a post-workout meal. His endurance training includes four rounds of 25 reps at 225 pounds for a series of exercises, while his post-workout meal includes an entire salmon fillet.

As per Chef Andre Rush's official website, the military veteran possesses a host of degrees. These include a Bachelor's in Business Management from TUI, Associate degrees from Culinary Stafford University, and a Hotel Restaurant Management degree from Central Texas.

He holds certifications from Starkey International in Household/Estate Management, the Sommelier Course from Denver, Colorado, the CCNA, the ACF, and Certified Ice Carver.

Chef Rush has also held leadership positions including Senior Advisor, Enlisted Aides, Operational Manager, and Foodservice Manager.

What to expect in Tubi's Kitchen Commando 2023

Under the direction of Matthew Hobin, the new reality Tubi Series, Kitchen Commando, will feature US Army Master Sergeant and White House Chef Andre Rush. He will visit ten eateries in the Washington D.C. area and return them from their failing state to prosperous ones. The ultimate challenge for restaurant businesses will require self-control, creativity, and talent.

Kitchen Commando 2023 is executive produced by Chef, Gordon Ramsay, Robert Twilley, and Matthew Hobin, with Natalie Ebnet serving as co-executive producer. In the first episode, Chef Rush encounters a despondent married couple whose crab-themed eatery is now a poisonous mess where Chef Rush's abilities will be put to the test.

Kitchen Commando season one premieres on Sunday, February 12, at 6:30 pm ET on Super Bowl LVII only on Tubi.

