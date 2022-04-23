Who is Chelsea Lazkani's husband? Ad tech biz guy Jeff Lazkani almost bought Kanye West's house

Jeff Lazkani, Chelsea Lazkani's husband, is one of the new additions to Netflix's new season of the reality show steeped in real-estate drama, Selling Sunset. Season 5 of the popular show premiered on April 22, 2022.

Jeff and Chelsea have been married since 2017. Viewers have become keen to learn more about Jeff (40) after spotting him in the new episodes. Moreover, he is rumored to have almost bought Kanye West’s house in Season 5. Reportedly, he did not go through with the purchase because his mother did not like it.

Jeff Lazkani from Selling Sunset holds a degree in business management

Born on 18 February 1982, Jeff Lazkani is known to have a flourishing work life and a delightful family life. Born in California, he was raised by single mother, Nancy Lazkani, after his parents got divorced. He also has a sister named Sara Lazkani. He attended the University of San Diego and received his BBA degree in 2005.

Jeff’s mother started her own media company, Icon Media Direct, in the year 2000 which became quite successful. He initially joined the company as a Traffic Coordinator but soon got promoted to the position of Managing Partner because of his skills and talent. Jeff Lazkani has continued working there for the last 15 years, and is a respected business professional now. He has a total net worth of around $100,000.

Jeff Lazkani met his now-wife Chelsea Lazkani on a dating app after she moved to Los Angeles. They got married in 2017 and have two children, son Maddox Ali Lavon and daughter Melia Man. Chelsea has received immense help from her husband in getting clients for her real estate career. Jeff is supportive of Chelsea, and the duo seem to understand each other perfectly.

Chelsea told People in an interview,

"I think having the support of my husband and my family really prepared me to take on this big role and this opportunity."

What is Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset features top real-estate women brokers in Los Angeles from a company owned by the Oppenheim brothers. The show features the complexities of their professional and personal lives as they try to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

The official synopsis for Season 5 reads,

“Set in the world of L.A.’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.”

Viewers can watch all ten episodes of Selling Sunset Season 5 on Netflix.

