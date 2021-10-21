Who is Choi Young Ah? Internet reacts to rumors of former KBS weather forecaster being Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend 'A'

Day by day, Kim Seon Ho's scandal with his ex-girlfriend takes new twists and turns. What started as an anonymous post on October 17 has unraveled into a messy situation in just a couple of days.

After the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor was indirectly accused of manipulating and "throwing away" his ex-girlfriend in a post that she anonymously made on a Korean forum, the actor came out and issued a public apology towards her.

The ex-girlfriend later made another anonymous post, stating that Seon Ho had come to meet her personally and that they'd spoken to each other, and she received an apology. She stated that there were misunderstandings between her and Seon Ho that were discussed and solved.

However, some fans of Seon Ho have taken matters into their own hands by attempting to search and leak information regarding the identity of his ex-girlfriend. Owing to this, a statement was issued by Jung Da Eun and Lee Dong Hoon, the legal representatives of the ex.

Who is Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend 'A'? Fans guess it to be Choi Young Ah

After combing through the original accusatory post that the ex-girlfriend had put up, some people are thought to have found her real identity. The hints gathered were that she was in the broadcasting industry for almost 10 years before transferring to another industry.

The description matches up with TV personality Choi Young Ah. She worked as a weather forecaster at YTN (formerly Yonhap Television News) and KBS (Korean Broadcasting System) between the years 2009 and 2013.

Young Ah graduated from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies with a degree in French. It is rumored that she was previously in a marriage with a businessman that lasted for 17 days before the couple, unfortunately, got divorced.

It is important to note that these are guesses made by the public, and no confirmation on 'A's identity has been made.

Fans of Seon Ho have turned the tides after the latest statement from the ex-girlfriend. Many are posting angry messages towards Young Ah. Some are upset at the actor owing to his indirect confirmation of the events after he issued an apology, and others are on the fence regarding the whole situation.

There is no absolute confirmation that Choi Young Ah is the rumored ex-girlfriend. Her Instagram account is currently set to private, and no public statement has been made regarding the situation from her end.

Prior to the accusations made, Seon Ho was in talks for a contract renewal with his agency Salt Entertainment. It is unknown whether they are still being carried out.

Edited by Shaheen Banu