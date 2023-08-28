Who is Christian Gold? All about the investor as Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams announces engagement

Reality TV star Jennifer Williams recently became the talk of the town after news about her engagement to Christian Gold, a portfolio manager, went viral online. Jennifer posted a photo showing off her ring on her Instagram page, and added another picture, stating:

"Don't be shocked when life starts to get good. You deserve that."

The comments section of the post was flooded with best wishes from her followers, who were happy to hear the news of their engagement.

Moreover, a video featuring Williams flaunting her ring was shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. In the short clip, the couple was seen walking together before Jennifer Williams turned around and gave the camera a glimpse of her ring. The video sent fans into a frenzy, and they congratulated the couple and sent them heaps of love.

Jennifer Williams had previously shared a picture on her Instagram account, where she was seen in a long-sleeve black-and-white outfit with matching boots. The video shared by The Neighborhood Talk featured her in the same outfit.

Jennifer Williams' partner Christian Gold is a portfolio manager

According to his Instagram bio, Christian Gold is an "8-Figure Wealth Portfolio Manager." He has been associated with Liquid Asset Automation, and his social media bio also has a link to the company's official website. Gold's bio further states:

"90% of Millionaires come from Real Estate. 100% of Billionaires come from Private Equity."

He completed his education at the Savannah College of Art and Design and is also the head of a mentorship program.

Gold is currently active on Instagram with 18,000 followers. He has shared 32 posts and often shared glimpses of his luxurious life. Further, the star investor has frequently posted pictures featuring the moments he has spent with Williams.

Detailed information about Gold's childhood, personal life, and educational background, however, remains unknown.

Christian Gold has been frequently spotted in the Instagram posts of Jennifer Williams

Jennifer Williams has been romantically linked to Christian Gold for some time now. While they often share glimpses of each other online, it remains unknown how and when they met. The pair shared a joint post in July this year, where they were holding hands and posing in the middle of a street, and the caption stated:

"When life is this good the captions start to write themselves, & you start to understand that the haters really hate themselves."

Jennifer Williams was previously married to Eric Williams from 2007 to 2010. Eric has played in the NBA in the past for seven teams. The duo's relationship was also featured in the second season of Basketball Wives.

Before Eric, Jennifer Williams was in a relationship with Cisco Rosado from 2014, but they separated later. She was then linked to Tim Norman for a brief period. Atlanta Black Star stated that Tim was accused of stalking and harassment by Tim. A restraining order was also issued against Tim.

Jennifer is popular for her appearance in the VH1 series, Basketball Wives. She was a part of the show since season 1 and exited it in the fourth season. Jennifer initially pursued a career as a real estate broker and sold numerous properties in New Jersey and the United States of America.