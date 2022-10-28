Who is Christian “Suzu” Suzuki? Meet the Drink Masters semi-finalist influenced by his Japanese heritage

Netflix's Drink Masters is sure to tingle your tatstebuds. The new reality TV competition series revolves around bartending and mixology. It featured 12 contestants who battled against each other vying for the title of Ultimate Drink Master. Apart from the title, the winner also received a huge cash prize of $100,000. The show premiered on October 28, 2022.

The official synopsis for Drink Masters reads,

"Twelve of the world's most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master."

Of the 12 contestants who entered the competition, one was eliminated at the end of every episode. In the end, only four contestants made it to the semi-finals. Among them was Christian "Suzu" Suzuki, a mixology professional from San Francisco, California. He made it to the semi-finals and had to face an elimination challenge against Tao Zafri.

Although he gave his best, sadly it wasn't enough and he was eliminated. Although he didn't make it to the grand finale, Christian's cocktails impressed the judges throughout the competition.

Christian's unique approach to cocktails impressed the judges in Drink Masters

32-year-old Christian entered Drink Masters hoping to bag the title. He wanted to prove that he was up to the challenges the judges had to offer in each round.

The drinks he presented to the judges were mostly inspired by his Japanese heritage. He revealed that his Japanese grandparents taught him the art of hospitality. He also has a wide knowledge when it comes to the art of mixology. Apart from that, his personality also made him one of the favorites this season.

Although he had a rough start in the competition, he managed to dodge elimination and made it all the way through to the semifinals. In episode 7, Christian also wowed the judges with his cocktail alongside vegan wontons. He went on to win that episode. The Drink Masters star currently resides in San Francisco and works as a General Manager at a neighborhood cocktail bar called Wildhawk. In an interview with Distiller Magazine, Christian stated that Wildhawk is run by a woman and a queer-Person of Color.

Christian began working as a bartender at the age of 21. He recently also hosted his very own pop-up store, inspired by his grandmother’s bar that ran between the 1950-60s in Japan. His pop-up was called Kayani Pop-up. According to The Cinemaholic, one of his dreams in life is to reopen his grandmother's bar and use authentic Japanese ingredients.

Apart from this, Christian has also established himself in the bartending and mixology industry. Earlier this year, he made it to the Top 10 finalists for US Bartender of the year. He was also included in the list of 75 people to watch out for by Imbibe magazine.

Not only that, he has also won various other competitions like Bombay Sapphire's Most Imaginative Bartender and Bacardi Legacy. Christian is also a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and is passionate about LGBTQ+ programs.

All episodes of Drink Masters are available to stream on Netflix.

