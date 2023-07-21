Who is Christine Tran Ferguson married to? Family life explored amid tragic death of 15-month-old son

Well-known travel influencer Christine Tran Ferguson recently lost her son, Asher, who was only 15 months old. Christine and her husband Ryan are mourning their son's demise on social media, where Christine shared a post with a lengthy statement. The post included a few pictures of Asher, and she started by writing:

"You're 15 months today my little angel Mama and dada love you so much, you brought us so much joy, and made our family complete. I have never known how much love and happiness I could have until you came into our life."

Christine expressed her grief by saying she misses her son's presence and how he used to laugh and push his tongue out while giggling. She stated that she is heartbroken and shattered after everything that happened and wants him back in her arms.

She wrote that the death of Asher was the hardest experience she and her husband had to go through.

"I still feel like you're going to reappear but our home is so quiet and empty without you. Part of me has died with you. I'm so heartbroken, with no idea how to live a life without you," she added.

Christine Tran Ferguson said that she still feels his presence and can hear his "laughs and babbles" all day. She revealed that Asher's room is empty and that the pain of losing a child is bigger compared to anything else. She continued by saying that she misses running her hands through his hair and biting his little feet.

Christine Tran Ferguson revealed her marriage to Ryan Ferguson in 2019

Detailed information about Ryan Ferguson's personal and professional life remains unknown. He is a native of Canada but has never explored anything outside North America.

Christine Tran Ferguson previously stated that she forced Ryan to come to Italy, where they ended up falling in love. Christine revealed in September 2019 that she is married to Ryan. The pair welcomed their son Asher on April 20 last year, and Christine shared a statement through an Instagram post at the time saying:

"The doctor told us he had the cord around his neck so when the contractions happened it would tighten around his neck which led to his heart rate dropping."

She revealed in the post that she had to undergo a C-section, and things happened very quickly, and she became nauseous. She added that she heard Ryan say that everything would be fine.

She also thanked the doctors for the safe delivery, saying that she feels blessed and lucky to be a mother. Earlier this month, Christine revealed through a social media post that Asher was battling with his life and was admitted to the ICU.

Christine Tran Ferguson is a popular travel blogger

Christine Tran Ferguson is known as the founder of the Tour de Lust travel blog. The blog has also shared travel tips for others, but the focus later changed to home décor and beauty.

Christine is also a self-proclaimed "New York-based boba + matcha lover." She is active on Instagram, with around 529,000 followers and more than 2,000 posts.