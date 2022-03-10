Who was Conrad Janis? Tributes pour in as 'Mork & Mindy' actor dies aged 94

Conrad Janis passed away on March 1 at the age of 94. He was mostly known for his role as Fred McConnell in the ABC sitcom Mork & Mindy.
The news was confirmed by Janis’ business manager, Dean D. Avedon, who stated that the actor died due to organ failure from old age. He said:
“Conrad and his wife Maria were clients of mine for over 35 years. They were two of the nicest, respectful, and generous people I know. I have many fond memories of Conrad telling me stories from his past. He was an amazing man that led a truly amazing life.”
Everything that is known about Conrad Janis
Conrad Janis was born on February 11, 1928. His father, Sidney, was an art dealer and writer. His mother, Harriet, was also a writer.
Janis auditioned for a road company when he was 13 and spent the next two years with them. He started doing radio voice work at the time.
Janis first appeared in the play Dark of the Moon during its pre-Broadway run and was spotted by a Hollywood talent scout. He stayed with the production while it was running in New York City and made his Broadway debut in 1945. He made his film debut with the comedy film Snafu the same year.
Janis then played the role of Johnikins in the 1946 romantic comedy Margie. He also appeared in the 1947 crime film noir, The Brasher Doubloon.
Janis made his television debut with Fit to Kill in November 1950 and played the role of Edward in the 1953 sitcom Bonino. He appeared on one episode of Get Smart and made a guest appearance as a dance marathon emcee on The Golden Girls.
He has also appeared on other TV shows like Mork & Mindy, The Buddy Holly Story, The Dutchess, and the Dirtwater Fox, among others.
Janis was a longtime advocate of traditional jazz and assembled a gang of aging greats in 1949. These included James P. Johnson, Henry Goodwin, Edmond Hall, Pops Foster, and Baby Dodds. He then formed the Beverly Hills Unlisted Jazz Band in the late 1970s and appeared multiple times on the Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Conrad Janis gained widespread recognition for his appearances in films and TV shows over the years. His fans expressed their grief on social media when they heard about his demise:
Janis is survived by his brother Carroll, two children from his first marriage (Christopher and Carin Janis), two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.