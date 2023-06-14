In 2015, Kyle Ledesma was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 fatal shooting of Calgary bartender Dexter Bain based on recorded confessions he made while detailing the incident to undercover officers working on a sting operation to bring him down.

Ledesma was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 15 years. He was retried in 2019 and was once convicted and sentenced to life without parole for a minimum of 12 years.

See No Evil on ID is scheduled to revisit Dexter Bain's murder case in an episode titled Mr. Big. The synopsis states:

"In a Calgary pub in 2010, 36-year-old barman Dexter Bain is brutally slain during a failed robbery; detectives use surveillance footage from a nearby store to find the suspect and stage a filmed sting operation to prove who pulled the trigger."

Bain was shot twice during a botched burglary at the Our Place Pub & Grill in the early morning hours of November 27, 2010, and died while being rushed to the hospital.

In the months that followed, using surveillance footage and a sting operation with undercover officers posing as crime lord Mr. Big and his gang members, they extracted confessions that eventually led to Ledesma's arrest.

Kyle Ledesma was found guilty of second-degree murder a second time four years later in Dexter Bain's murder

In February 2019, Kyle Ledesma was convicted a second time in the shooting death of Calgary bartender Dexter Bain, who was shot twice in the back of the head during a botched burglary at the Our Place Pub & Grill, where he worked as a part-time employee in November 2010. During the retrial, he was once again sentenced to life without parole for 12 years for second-degree murder.

Ledesma was previously convicted of second-degree murder during an April 2015 trial and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 15 years. He later appealed his conviction and was ordered a retrial by the Court of Appeal, which declared that the judge failed to properly examine the evidence submitted from the "Mr. Big" sting operation before allowing it to be presented in court.

According to the Calgary Sun, Dexter Bain succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital in the early morning hours of November 27, 2010. The incident occurred after closing hours, and his family claimed that Bain was only there because his co-worker had called in sick and he had agreed to close for the night.

In the days and months that followed, detectives used surveillance footage and other leads, including bullets from similar incidents, to track Bain's shooter. They also found a murder weapon, which was then linked to Kyle Ledesma.

Eventually, detectives launched a months-long sting operation, posing as Mr. Bing, a gang leader, and members of his organization, to extract confessions from Ledesma. Undercover officers took months to earn his trust before he told them about the events of the night of Dexter Bain's shooting on two occasions.

Ledesma confessed to officers that Bain tried to fight them during the break-in, and he shot him twice in the back of the head before fleeing the crime scene with 15 pounds of marijuana and $10,000 in cash. These recorded confessions were later used during his 2015 trial to convict him.

Dexter Bain's shooting death from 2010 will feature on ID's See No Evil this Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

