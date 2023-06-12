Who is Cori Keller? All about the 2023 Miss Arkansas winner

Cori Keller, a 25-year-old native from Stuttgart, has been crowned Miss Arkansas 2023. As per the Miss Arkansas website, the pageantry event happened at the Robinson Center in Little Rock and Keller replaced the previous year's winner, Ebony Mitchell of Conway.

In her talent performance, Keller showcased her tap dancing skills on the song Workin. Her platform, Feeding the Future, was also highlighted during the event. The organization is a social impact initiative, on which she will spend the forthcoming year after getting crowned with the prestigious title.

Before she won the Miss Arkansas title, Cori Keller bagged the Miss Metro competition to compete in the state competition. As per Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Keller is looking forward to serving her role in the state and added:

"I am just overwhelmed."

The official website of Miss Arkansas also revealed the list of finalists from the event. The first runner-up for the event was Camille Cathey of Batesville, the second runner-up was Callie Scherrey of the River Valley, the third runner-up was Brooke Bradford of Diamond Lakes, and the fourth runner-up was Kennedy Holland of Dogwood.

All you need to know about Cori Keller

As per her official website, Cori Keller is a fifth-generation Arkansas citizen. She graduated from Stuttgart High School in 2016, post which she enrolled at Arkansas State University.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science in 2020 and a Master of Science degree in Mass Communication (Radio/TV & Sports Production) in 2022 from ASU. On her website, Cori Keller lists that she is passionate about sports and eliminating childhood hunger.

Keller has listed her hobbies as creating graphics, watching sports, exercising, photography, and spending time with her loved ones. She is also a freelance sports commentator and fitness and dance coach. She currently works at an advertising firm CJRW based in Little Rock and also works for ESPN on the sidelines.

Keller has spent many years preparing for this accomplishment, starting with her participation in the Diamond State Princess competition when she was nine years old. Throughout these years, she has fought to help food-insecure children via her Everyday Kids, Everyday Food project.

As per the Miss Arkansas website, Cori Keller won scholarships worth $33,000 and more than $75,000 in gifts, awards, transportation, and wardrobe. Keller also received the Preliminary Evening Gown Award as well as the Bill Tarkington Overall Evening Gown Award.

Cori Keller was one of 15 final contestants, which got narrowed down to five. The 15 contestants went through a series of personal interviews, took questions on stage, and showcased their talent, health, and fitness when asked to perform.

When the moderator asked Keller which cause the Miss America organization should promote, the 25-year-old said her father was watching the competition from an ICU ward in a hospital due to cardiovascular disease.

"Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of Americans. Because of preventative medicine, my dad is alive right now and watching this broadcast."

The Miss Arkansas Scholarship Program is committed to offering scholarships to young women who want to further their education.

Since its inception in 1932, the organization has assisted hundreds of young women, and in the past five years alone, it has provided over $1 million in scholarships to deserving applicants.

Keller will compete as Miss Arkansas 2024 in the Miss America competition later this year. The place and date of the nationwide competition have yet to be decided.

