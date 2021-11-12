Who is 'Craftopia' host Lauren Riihimaki dating? All about Jeremy Lewis ahead of holiday episode premiere

Craftopia star Lauren Riihimaki is one of the most popular DIY creators on YouTube. The 28-year-old goes by the name of LaurDIY on the video-making platform.

As of November 2021, her YouTube channel has over 8.6 million subscribers and her vlog YouTube channel has over 327,000 subscribers.

Lauren doesn't have a long list of exes. In fact, she's only been in three romantic relationships including the late Sebastian Morris, YouTuber Alex Wassabi, and her current partner, Jeremy Lewis.

Lauren Riihimaki announced her relationship with boyfriend Jeremy Lewis in March 2019. The two love birds have been inseparable ever since.

Although Lauren wanted to keep her relationship with Jeremy a secret, over time, her social media and YouTube channel had become full of their cute photos and pretty much confirmed their relationship.

The stars quarantined together and created Wild 'Til 9, a podcast they launched on August 11, 2020. The first episode showcased Craftopia star Lauren, grilling Jeremy as she caught him off the bat, saying:

“You thought I was going to be a loser! You thought I was going to be a big craft nerd loser! I remember the way that you worded the fact that you were surprised that I was like, normal, and cool, and like… normal. It was kind of offensive?!”

While discussing Wild 'Til 9, Lauren expressed:

"I’ve been creating content for almost 9 years and as my content has matured over the years, I’ve explored new formats and platforms to reach my audience. The podcast allows us to have a deeper conversation, with an added video component, that isn’t easily replicated elsewhere."

Director of Tagboard, Jeremy added to the conversation, saying:

"There’s a sense of intimacy when listening to someone’s voice and perspective that just feels more authentic than what we’ve come to expect with other types of content. We’re really looking forward to creating that connection through the podcast."

All about Craftopia season 2

Lauren Riihimaki returns to HBO's Craftopia as host and executive producer. The YouTuber is seen welcoming talented crafters on a journey through a slew of over-the-top challenges.

This time around, the contestants from Craftopia will be adults, unlike season one, which features kids between 9-15 years of age.

"For season two, not only are the contestants literally bigger, so are the challenges and we’re taking everything to the next level. It’s going to be an epic ride and I’m so grateful to be part of a show that embodies everything I love about being creative," Lauren Riihimaki said ahead of the show.

The winner of the art-based series will win the coveted "Craftrophia" and a $10,000 cash prize.

Craftopia is produced by Rhett Bachner, Lauren Riihimaki, and Brien Meagher for B17 Entertainment.

Edited by Prem Deshpande