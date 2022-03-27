Who was Craig Clouatre? Missing Montana hiker killed by suspected bear attack 

The remains of Craig Clouatre, the missing Montana hiker, were found on March 25 after a suspected grizzly bear attack, as per the police. The now-deceased 40-year-old was nowhere to be found after trekking in the Six Mile Creek area of Paradise Valley, as reported by a local newspaper The Livingston Enterprise.

According to Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler, the grim discovery of Clouatre's death was announced on the department's Facebook page a few hours after it was made. While informing about the news, he wrote that Craig did not survive the grizzly attack and asked everyone to keep him and his family in their prayers.

Who was Craig Clouatre and what happened on the hunt?

As per his Facebook profile, Craig Clouatre originally belonged to West Brookfield, Massachusetts. However, in an interview with the Associated Press, the deceased's father revealed that he moved to Livingston, Montana, more than 20 years ago.

As for his educational background, he attended Quaboag Regional High School in Massachusetts before graduating from the University of Maine, Presque Isle. He used to work at Sysco, a local business, before he passed away tragically after a hunt.

On March 23, Clouatre and his friend are believed to have sought out antler sheds in the area.

Bichler told the outlet:

"They split up at some point later in the morning. When the other man returned to their vehicle and his friend wasn't there, he called us and we began searching Wednesday night."

The search for the hiker continued into the morning of March 25, and involved the use of thermal imaging cameras, horse teams, and ground crews. A number of local residents also offered their assistance. Bichler further said:

"We're fortunate to have a group of experienced volunteers on our SAR [Search and Rescue] team and we're thankful for the folks who have come to help."

Clouatre is survived by his wife and four children. According to the outlet, this is the first suspected grizzly bear mauling in Montana this year.

The state saw two grizzly attacks in 2021, killing a woman camping in Ovando, and a West Yellowstone guide fishing on the Madison River. It is believed that federal wildlife workers shot the bear that killed Leah Davis Lokan, in July 2021.

In another grizzly attack last year, Jason Long of Eagle River, Alaska, was attacked by two cubs and a female bear. Newsweek reported that the 39-year-old was mauled in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. Although he survived the attack, he had to be hospitalized for "lacerations and puncture wounds."

